Staff and wire
HOLDREGE — Two teens from the west edge of Tribland were killed here Thursday night when their vehicle plunged into a Holdrege lake, authorities reported.
The victims were identified as Austin Riley, 16, of Hildreth and MaKenna James, 14, of Wilcox. Both were pronounced dead at the scene in Holdrege’s North Park.
According to the Holdrege Daily Citizen, police responded to a 911 call at 11:10 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle going into the lake. They found the car fully submerged.
Officer Stewart Stewart dived into the water when he arrived at the scene, but was unable to locate the vehicle.
Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry, a member of the Holdrege Fire Department who has dive experience, located the vehicle, the newspaper reported.
While the Hastings Tribune could not immediately confirm where the victims attended school, the communities of Hildreth and Wilcox and their shared school system were feeling the pain of the tragedy, Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools said in a post on its website Friday.
“With the death of two students in the area, our school is grieving,” the school said. “Today, our Crisis Team responded to the event. Please know that the Crisis Team and counselors will be available to continue to talk with students and work through this tragedy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.