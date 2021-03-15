Fire damaged a home and left one person displaced early Monday morning in the 1300 block of East 12th Street, according to a news release from the city of Hastings.
Sixteen firefighters with Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to 1380 E. 12th St. at around 5:35 a.m. and found flames and smoke at the back of the two-story house with a partial basement.
The lone adult occupant at the home was able to get outside to safety, and a family dog also made it out uninjured.
The fire was under control by 6:52 a.m., but firefighters worked throughout the morning to put out hot spots and monitor for safety before beginning their investigation. No firefighter injuries were reported.
Assistant Fire Chief Troy Vorderstrasse said the fire originated in a wall or floor joist between the main level and the basement. Much of the fire was contained to that area and caused moderate structural damage. Heavy to moderate smoke damage was sustained through the rest of the home.
The cause of the fire still is under investigation.
Crews cleared the scene by 9:34 a.m.
The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting the homeowner with any immediate needs.
Smoke alarms were in use in the home, and are credited for alerting the homeowner to the fire.
Vorderstrasse said that with the time change for Daylight Saving Time, it’s a good time for homeowners to check the batteries in smoke detectors to ensure they will be active in case of an emergency.
