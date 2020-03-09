RED CLOUD — A house fire here left two people dead in the early morning hours of March 3, according to the Webster County Attorney’s office.
Webster County Attorney Sara Bockstadter said the Red Cloud Fire Department responded to the fire and discovered two occupants.
Harold R. Kirkpatrick Jr., 58, was found deceased in the home at 930 N. Cedar St., which is in the north central part of Red Cloud.
Carla Blide, 64, was transported to Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud, where she was pronounced dead.
Bockstadter said the fire department and Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined it to be accidental in nature, caused by smoking materials igniting furniture in the home.
An autopsy has been conducted and the results are pending, but Bockstadter said there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious with the fire.
