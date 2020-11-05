Hastings Public Schools put out a statement Thursday afternoon stating the district is aware of a threat made to specific students at Hastings High School.
"School officials and law enforcement have investigated the situation and no credible threat exists at this time," the statement reads. "All students and staff are safe and were not in danger at any time.
"HPS takes all threats seriously and the students involved will face repercussions according to our Code of Conduct. Safety of students and staff is one of our primary concerns.
"We want to thank the Hastings Police Department for their help in this situation. We also thank the individuals who brought this to our attention."
