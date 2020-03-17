Despite the current closure of Hastings Public Schools due to concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, "grab and go" meals will be provided on weekdays for anyone age 18 and under.
The program begins Thursday, March 19.
Meal pick-up sites are Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.; Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road; Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.; and Lincoln Elementary, 720 S. Franklin Ave.
Pick-up times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each individual will receive a sack lunch and breakfast items for the following day. Extra food will be sent home on Fridays to help with the weekend.
The meals are intended for anyone age 18 and under, and not just for HPS students.
The grab-and-go meal program was announced by the school district Tuesday morning.
