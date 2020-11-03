Joy Huffaker defeated Willis Hunt to represent Ward 3 and central Hastings, and Shawn Hartman defeated Robin Vodehnal to represent Ward 4 and eastern Hastings on the Hastings City Council.
According to unofficial results, Huffaker had 1,911 votes compared to 933 for Hunt.
In Ward 4, Hartmann had 1,218 votes to 836 for Vodehnal.
Incumbents Butch Eley, who represents Ward 2 and west Hastings; and Jeniffer Beahm, who represents Ward 1 and south Hastings, each ran unopposed. Eley had 2,213 votes and Beahm had 1,465.
Hunt congratulated Huffaker on a well-run campaign.
“I believe she will do well as a councilperson,” he said. “She has a lot of good ideas.”
Hunt also offered to help Huffaker in any way she would see fit.
Huffaker was honored to have run against Hunt.
“I am actually very excited because Willis had so much experience,” Huffaker said. “He had been on the board for four years before and had been the city engineer, so I am thrilled to be able to even run against him. I’m excited with the results.”
She said Hunt introduced himself to her during the campaign.
“We have really had a great relationship the whole entire time,” she said. “He’s got lots of knowledge and never once has ever said anything against me and always said, ‘Anything I can do to help you, any knowledge I can share,’ so I have been very, very appreciative of everything he has said and done. The way the whole campaign and race has went has been really great.”
Hunt thanked the supporters who put up signs for his campaign and voted for him.
Huffaker said she has received “fantastic” support and a lot of public feedback.
“Everyone has been really supportive and actually gave me a lot of confidence to even run and do this, so it’s been wonderful,” she said.
She said she is thrilled to be part of the future of Hastings.
She referenced the city’s recently announced plans for the Theatre District for the Imperial Mall property in west Hastings. Up to 150 apartment units, commercial and professional space, restaurants, a small grocery store and a potential indoor sports facility all are part of the developers’ vision for what the property could come to hold over a period of several years.
“I think there are a lot of good things coming and I think actually the whole city of Hastings has a lot of potential for great growth, especially with the mall and the plans coming out for that, us growing to the north, the transportation study,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of great things going right now.”
Hunt plans to stay involved in the city, continuing serving as an alternate for the Hastings Planning Commission and with other groups, as well.
“I love this community and have worked and served for some time with a number of different organizations,” he said. “I will continue to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.