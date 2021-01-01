MINDEN — A Chicago manufacturing leader who also served as president of the Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation here has died.
Harold G. “Skip” Warp died peacefully on Christmas morning at his home in Wood Dale, Illinois, the family said in an obituary posted to the website of the Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home of Elmhurst, which like Wood Dale is in the greater Chicago area. He was 74.
Warp was the only child of Kearney County native Harold Warp and his wife, Anita (Krauspe) Warp. The elder Warp, a pioneer in the consumer plastics industry, had experienced great entrepreneurial success by the time he started collecting and devising plans for his Pioneer Village museum in the years following World War II.
The Harold Warp Pioneer Village opened June 6, 1953, and has been operated by the nonprofit educational foundation since 1983. Harold G. Warp had led the foundation since his father’s death at age 90 in April 1994.
Pioneer Village paid tribute to the younger Warp in a social media post Dec. 26.
It is with our deepest sorrow that we mark the passing of Harold G. Warp, president and CEO of the Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation,” the village said on Facebook. “Mr. Warp was directly involved in the operations of the Harold Warp Pioneer Village that his father founded in 1953. He will be greatly missed.”
Warp was born in 1946. His family split time between homes in the Chicago area; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Mackinac Island, which is in Lake Huron between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.
He graduated from Elmhurst College and then served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968-70. He began his 49-year career in the family businesses, Warp Bros. and Flex-O-Glass Inc., in 1971. The companies manufacture numerous lines of sheeting, window materials, storage and trash bags, packaging and related products.
In the obituary, Warp’s family remembered him for his patriotism, his pride in his Norwegian heritage, his dedication to the success of the business and its employees, and for the value he placed on family history and traditions.
Harold G. Warp’s survivors include his wife, Mary; son Chris and wife Melissa and their three children; daughter Rebecca van der Woerd and husband Jan and their four children; and his wife’s two adult children and their families.
His mother, Anita, died in 1976.
Because of public health restrictions, funeral services at the current time will be private. The family will plan a memorial event for sometime in 2021.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Harold Warp Pioneer Village. Online donations can be made at https://www.patreon.com/join/pioneervillage.
Warp’s father was born in a sod house south of Minden in 1903, the youngest of 12 children of Norwegian immigrant parents. He was orphaned at age 11 but then was cared for by older siblings.
Warp had become an inventor by his teens and developed a special kind of plastic material that could be used for windows in a chicken coop.
He obtained a patent for his invention, which he called Flex-O-Glass, and moved to Chicago in 1924 to seek his fortune.
Years later, Warp rescued numerous aging but historically significant buildings from across a wide area and made them part of Pioneer Village — a museum that boasts more than 50,000 items and 28 buildings on 20 acres in north central Minden, that taken together provides “a history of man’s progress from 1830 to the present.” Enormous collections of vintage vehicles and farm equipment are among its claims to fame.
A motel and campground also are part of the Pioneer Village complex at U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10. For more information visit www.pioneervillage.com or call 308-832-1181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.