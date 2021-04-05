Drivers will have limited access to the intersection at Seventh Street and Burlington Avenue due to fiber optic line replacement, beginning Tuesday.
Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and should be finished on Thursday, weather permitting. The intersection will reopen 3:30 p.m. each day that work is ongoing.
Drivers traveling south on Burlington Avenue will experience reduced lanes. Northbound drivers on Burlington Avenue won’t be able to turn left onto Seventh Street.
Westbound drivers on Seventh Street will have a reduced lane and won’t be able to turn left onto Burlington Avenue. Eastbound drivers on Seventh Street won’t be able to continue east through the intersection, and will be directed to turn right onto Burlington Avenue.
The intersection will be properly marked with signs and barricades in place.
Drivers should use caution in the area, or plan to use an alternate route if possible during the above timeframe.
The fiber optic replacement project originally was scheduled to begin April 1, but was delayed until this week.
