RURAL CLAY COUNTY — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that destroyed several pieces of harvest equipment on Thursday, according to a news release from the state office issued Monday.
The Clay Center Fire Department and Sutton Fire Department responded to reports of fire in a rural Clay County cornfield.
A loss estimate has not been determined, but the fire destroyed a combine, two trucks and trailers filled with grain, a tractor and a grain cart.
Jonathan Rempel of Henderson posted a statement about the incident on Facebook on Thursday. He wrote that he was getting his two children ready for school when he received a telephone call from the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department telling him that his harvest equipment was on fire.
Photographs from the fire have been shared widely on social media, with suggestions that the fire was politically driven and arson, according to the Rural Radio Network.
Rempel didn’t mention any political connection in his Facebook post, but Rural Radio reported Rempel confirmed that two flags in support of President Donald Trump were on his combine.
Rempel said in his post that the various pieces of equipment had been parked at a safe distance from each other, yet all caught fire at about the same time.
The fire marshal’s office hasn’t determined the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.
The fire was a devastating loss for the young farmer trying to support his family. Rempel’s sister started a GoFundMe page to ask for help covering the insurance deductible and the rental of equipment to finish harvesting 1,000 remaining acres.
Rempel wrote in his post that he and his wife have received an outpouring of support from the community and they are thankful for the blessing in this time of need.
“Words can’t do justice to explain both the emotional lows, and support that we have experienced just since early this morning,” Rempel wrote on Facebook. “We are thankful no one was injured during the incident. Things can definitely be replaced … people can’t.”
