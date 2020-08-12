KEARNEY COUNTY — A 43-year-old Kearney man died Tuesday in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Nebraska Highway 44, according to a news release from the Kearney County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher S. Hines was pronounced dead at the scene, near mile marker 46, about seven miles north of the intersection with U.S. Highway 6/34 northeast of Axtell. The accident was reported about 5:30 a.m.
The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run incident by the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney County Attorney's Office.
An autopsy was ordered by the county attorney's office.
The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Department of Roads, Axtell Fire Department and Kearney County Road Department provided assistance at the scene.
