KENESAW — Members of the junior class at Kenesaw High School this fall have learned a valuable lesson:
If you want to make money, some old-fashioned shoe leather will carry you a long way.
As a fundraiser for a planned class trip to Washington, D.C., 21 class members have been working since school started in August to collect new or gently used shoes to be sent to micro-entrepreneurs around the world.
The class is working with an organization called Funds2Orgs, a “social enterprise” that helps nonprofits raise cash while also enabling struggling but determined families to support themselves by selling used shoes as a small-business activity.
In the beginning, the Kenesaw students committed to collecting 2,500 pairs of shoes — enough to fill 25 of the clear plastic bags Funds2Orgs provides for that purpose — as a way of making $1,000 for the upcoming trip.
Junior Class President Natalie Kyle said that while that initial goal was daunting, overwhelming support from businesses, organizations and individuals in Kenesaw and surrounding communities helped her group to more than double its quota.
On Dec. 9, junior class members got out of history class briefly to help load 234 bags of shoes — 5,850 pairs — onto a truck from Funds2Orgs.
The shoes were stored in a commercial building a few blocks from the school that is owned by Kyle’s family. The family had allowed the class to use space inside the building over the past few months for sorting and bagging the shoes.
Kyle said class members met at the building for an hour after school each Wednesday to deal with the shoes that had been collected that week.
“It was a great bonding experience,” she said.
Besides receiving donations from local families cleaning old and unwanted shoes out of their closets, the class had some calls from businesses and organizations with large numbers of pairs to contribute.
“We had a big response around town, and from Hastings, as well,” Kyle said.
The shoe fundraiser hadn’t been tried in Kenesaw previously. Shelly Gallagher, whose daughter Cassidy is a class member and who has been working with the juniors on their money-making efforts, learned about Funds2Orgs online and researched it carefully to make sure it was legitimate before bringing the idea to the class.
Kyle said she and her classmates, who also have raised money by selling fireworks and food items, dislike asking relatives and friends to buy things from them repeatedly, and they welcomed a different type of project — one that would actually help donors by giving them someplace to get rid of belongings they no longer needed or wanted.
“This popped up, and we all really loved the idea,” she said. “We all hate asking people to spend money.”
Gallagher said an article about the shoe project in the Hastings Tribune in early September generated a lot of interest and prompted many donations.
“The story in the paper helped us so much,” she said.
Gallagher and Kyle said some donors were glad to get the unwanted shoes out of their way — and maybe even make room for some new purchases.
Shoes were collected at the school and around town in special decorated “Shoe Us the Love” boxes, or else through special arrangement with the donors.
At the storage location, the juniors would go through the donations, match shoes up with their mates, wrap the pairs with rubber bands, and place 25 pairs in each bag. As part of the process, they discarded any shoes that clearly didn’t meet the criteria for acceptance by Funds2Orgs.
Kyle said she and her classmates had come across some types of shoes you don’t see every day anymore.
“There were a lot interesting styles and patterns,” she said. “It was entertaining.
“There were a lot of older ladies who went through their heels from back in the day. We had a lot that were still in boxes and had tags on them.”
Now that the organization has picked up the shoes, the Kenesaw juniors will wait for them to be processed again by Funds2Orgs, which likely will result in more being culled.
Gallagher said the final amount of money the class will receive may not be known for more than a month.
Even so, she and Kyle said, the shoe drive certainly will go down as one of the group’s most successful ventures — especially in a year when restrictions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, eliminated many of the more traditional money-making opportunities the students would have had.
“This was one of our best fundraisers,” Kyle said.
The juniors’ fundraising for the Washington trip must cease in January to clear the way for this year’s sophomores, who have been waiting their turn to begin money-making efforts of their own.
The juniors’ trip had been planned for March 2021 but recently was put off to sometime during the 2021-22 academic year, owing to continuing uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.
“It all depends on the organization we go through, EF, and when they have a tour open,” Kyle said
This year’s seniors, who had their Washington trip postponed last spring due to the pandemic, had planned to go along with the juniors in March. They now may look for alternative activities.
