RED CLOUD — Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested one adult and took into temporary custody two juveniles in connection with a home-invasion robbery that occurred in the late evening hours May 5 in Bladen, NSP reported Friday.
Officers arrested Casey Cassell, 19, of Kenesaw on Friday morning in Central City and also took the two juveniles into custody. The three have been identified as the individuals involved in the robbery, NSP said in a news release.
According to the news release, investigators learned the suspects allegedly knocked on the door of a residence in Bladen about 11 p.m. May 5, then forced their way into the home once the 78-year-old resident opened the door.
Once inside, the suspects allegedly struck the resident with their fists and broke into a safe. They attempted to steal firearms, silver and ammunition but dropped most of what they had taken as they fled the residence when the homeowner fired multiple shots with another firearm. No one was struck by the gunfire.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Cassell. He was lodged in the Webster County Jail in Red Cloud on charges of robbery and third-degree assault.
The two juveniles, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, have been referred to probation.
