KENESAW — In a year when many families’ holiday plans are being disrupted by a global health pandemic, students and staff at Kenesaw Public Schools put extra energy into celebrating the season together, right in the place where they work and play on a daily basis.
“We’re like a big family here,” said Grace Eckhardt, a Kenesaw senior now serving as president of the school’s FFA chapter.
The school’s FFA and FBLA groups came alongside the Student Council this year to ramp up holiday decorating throughout the school. Themed Christmas trees, strings of garland and other signs of the season now festoon every hallway and virtually every common area in the building, which houses both the high school and elementary school and includes the preschool addition that was completed two years ago.
(Several of the decorated trees were moved into the music room for a time to provide the backdrop for the annual holiday concert, which was presented virtually this year as a public health precaution.)
The decorations even appear outside, where elementary students on Dec. 9 gathered to place hand-decorated ornaments on several large evergreen trees south of the building.
Presiding over that event was special guest Anabel Gallagher, a retired longtime first-grade teacher who planted the trees with her students three decades ago as a project to honor Arbor Day.
Eckhardt and fellow senior Liam Parker, who is president of the Kenesaw FBLA chapter, said their organizations decided earlier this fall to work together in helping the Student Council prepare for the holiday season.
The decorating began back in early November.
“Christmas and the holidays have always been a big thing at our school,” Parker said.
He and Eckhardt kicked off the effort by visiting local businesses and soliciting donations of decorations and money. They explained that in the midst of a challenging year for everyone, they hoped the effort would help to lift spirits at a meaningful time of year.
The response was overwhelming, they said, with donations ranging from large and small artificial Christmas trees to cash gifts.
“Our phones just kind of blew up,” Eckhardt said.
What had started out as a relatively modest plan to decorate the school cafeteria then grew to encompass the school building from one end to the other, touching spaces used by all ages and grade levels and even spilling out the doors — and leaving some of the younger students in awe.
“I think the elementary kids really like it,” Eckhardt said.
“As much as the kids like it, we’ve had so much fun doing it,” said Parker, who reportedly is known around the school as “Clark Griswold” — in honor of the Chevy Chase character in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Eckhardt said she plays the role of “Scrooge” to balance out Parker’s occasionally excessive enthusiasm, but shares his gratitude for all the support shown not only by FFA and FBLA members, but by all students and staff, organization sponsors, the school administration and Kenesaw residents.
The close-knit school is the center of focus for the entire Kenesaw community, she and Parker said, and they are grateful for all the support at a challenging time when no blessing — even the blessing of attending classes in person — should be taken for granted.
“It’s been a task, but we’re so glad they let us put it up — and that we’re in school to do it,” Eckhardt said.
“They really stood behind us and let us do this,” Parker said of all the supporters. “We couldn’t have done it without them.
Other holiday events and activities included a movie and “Reindeer Games” just before Christmas for grades 7-12 and staff, and a grades 7-12 gift exchange and ugly sweater contest, all sponsored by the Student Council; a canned food drive and toy drive, sponsored by FBLA; a grades 7-12 ornament exchange, sponsored by FFA and FBLA; a door-decorating contest for staff members; and much more at all grade levels.
Old memories, and some new ones
The Dec. 9 outdoor tree decorating event culminated a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) project for third- through sixth-graders led by Johnna Burr, media specialist and Title I teacher.
Burr provides hands-on STEM lessons each week to help address science standards for the upper-elementary students.
Recently, the students studied the tradition of decorating Christmas trees with ornaments, which in early years often included white candles, red roses and apples.
(The tradition of decorating evergreen trees for Christmas traces to Germany and St. Boniface, an English monk who was a missionary to the German and Dutch people in the eighth century. One thousand years later, immigrants brought the custom with them to the New World.)
Burr said she asked her students what kinds of ornaments might be appropriate for hanging on outdoor trees, and the students went into problem-solving mode to answer the question.
In the end, they decorated a variety of purchased ornaments, mostly of plastic construction.
Fifth-graders Livia Morgan and Atreyah Reiman said they enjoyed studying the history of Christmas ornaments.
Livia had decorated a reindeer and a button wreath, while Atreyah had decorated a heart-shaped ornament and a Santa.
Both admire all the decorations around the school this year, which they said are far and away more numerous than in past years.
“It looks good,” said Livia.
“I think it’s cool,” Atreyah added. “This year we did quite a lot.”
Their favorite indoor trees include one decorated entirely with blue-and-white face masks, which has been dubbed the “Blue Devil Strong Tree.”
For Gallagher, the retired teacher, being part of the outdoor tree-decorating event was special. She arrived early to meet the students, then looked on as they got to work.
Now 92, Gallagher, who still lives in Kenesaw, recalled the year she settled upon the idea of planting some trees on the school grounds to help her students celebrate Arbor Day.
To get the money for the trees, she had the students draw pictures, then had their artwork made into a flip-style calendar that was sold as a fundraiser.
The trees were about 10 inches tall when they were planted, Gallagher said. She had her own children water them over the summer to help get them established.
Three of the original trees survived, and Gallagher repeated the project with her next class the following year, adding to their number.
Today, five of those trees planted by Gallagher’s long-ago students stand in a row, towering over the heads of children who approach to hang ornaments on their branches.
Gallagher retired in 1991 after a total of 33 1/2 years teaching at Heartwell, Kenesaw and elsewhere. She said it was a pleasure to be at school Wednesday and to see the trees being used for learning — just as they were back when she was teaching youngsters about Nebraska’s own J. Sterling Morton, the instigator of Arbor Day, in social studies.
“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I’m really proud that I did it.”
For her students of yesteryear, Gallagher said, the hands-on experience of planting those trees made a lasting impression and reinforced the lessons they learned under her guidance.
“It’s something they did themselves,” she said.
