BURR OAK, KAN. — Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public to be on the lookout for an armed man believed to be involved in a robbery at a bank here Tuesday.
The male suspect was wearing all black clothing and armed with a rifle, according to a Facebook post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office page that was shared on the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office page.
The man reportedly was driving a 2009 Dodge extended cab pickup with a flatbed that had two spare tires strapped to it and a Kansas license plate reading 250MSD.
Authorities caution anyone spotting the vehicle or driver to not approach the person, but call 911 immediately.
The Jewell County Sheriff wasn’t immediately available by phone.
The incident is believed to be a bank robbery based on scanner traffic and a post on the Jewell County Record newspaper’s Facebook page. The paper reported it had received unconfirmed reports of a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning in Burr Oak.
An internet search for a bank in Burr Oak was a branch of the Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company, located at 121 S. Main St.
Nearby schools appear to have been notified of the incident as well.
The Red Cloud Community Schools posted that all school buildings would be in a lock-out “due to a situation in a neighboring community.”
Burr Oak had a population of 763 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.