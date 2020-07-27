LINCOLN – The speaker of the Legislature adjourned the session early Friday amid internal conflict and name-calling among senators.
The decision came during a particularly divisive session. During debate on an abortion bill on July 21, Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte told Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to “shut up.”
In a separate controversy, Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha made comments on July 20 implying that Sen. Julie Slama of Peru had performed sexual favors for her success. He was angered at a Slama campaign ad against her opponent Janet Palmtag that Chambers and other politicians have called racist.
With only 13 days left in the session, accusations erupted on the floor again on Friday, leading Speaker Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk to call for adjournment early around 11 a.m.
Scheer told his colleagues to take the weekend to think about their actions and look in the mirror.
“You don’t have to like each other, but you have to respect each other on this floor,” he said. “I’m no longer gonna let this be a place to disintegrate individual senators.”
During the exchange July 21 between Pansing Brooks and Groene, the debate on anti-abortion legislation LB814 became heated when Groene told Pansing Brooks that she cared too much “about what’s going on in the bedroom.”
“Your sex life is that important to you? That defines who you are? Get a life,” he said. “Shut up. Anyways, it’s my mic. You call yourself a Christian, amen.”
Pansing Brooks alleges that Groene raised his middle finger when he sat down. She said she was willing to move on, but Groene chose to revisit the issue again on Friday.
“I was horrified,” she said during debate on Friday. “Has anyone ever heard of this happening on the body of this floor ever in the history of a Nebraska Legislature?”
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln tweeted about the incident on July 21, supporting Pansing Brooks’ claims that Groene “flipped her off.” He said he asked Pansing Brooks’ permission to speak publicly on the incident, but will not pursue it any further.
“I think people need to know because otherwise, Sen. Groene can get away with flipping people off anytime on the floor of the Legislature, and there not be consequences,” he said. “There’s a difference between passionate debate and getting upset and making obscene gestures to people.”
Groene said he was not pointing his middle finger, but signaling for silence and that he was provoked by Pansing Brooks. Groene also called Morfeld’s tweet a “vicious rumor,” which led to him receiving “vicious emails” and attacks from the media.
“I had to stand up because I am being defamed, attacked. I was totally distracted by the heckling going on,” he said. “I don’t agree with my president tweeting. I don’t agree with any politician tweeting. We should be more mature than that.”
Slama said if the Legislature was discussing verbal abuse and derogatory comments, then the body needed to revisit Chamber’s remarks towards her on July 20.
“It seems to me to be a little bit hypocritical to clutch our pearls about Sen. Groene’s comments from Tuesday night without any reference to what happened on Monday with Sen. Chambers referencing his evident rape fantasy with me and his continued sexual harassment of me on the floor of this Legislature,” she said. “In my mind, that’s far more problematic than what’s being discussed here.”
Slama and top Nebraska Republican officials are calling for the censure of Chambers, including Gov. Pete Ricketts who in a tweet condemned Chambers’ “hateful rhetoric.”
“Suppose I had raped white women?” Chambers said on July 20. “Suppose I enslaved Sen. Slama and used her the way that I wanted to.”
Chambers, who has previously received backlash for his comments on the legislative floor, said news outlets have misrepresented the story.
“She oughta be ashamed for what she did with that lying flyer. It was a lie and she knew it,” Chambers said during debate on July 24. “If Sen. Slama and her other Klan members knew this was a Legislature with any integrity, which she and they have none of, they would not have done that with one of your colleagues.”
