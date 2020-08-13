A special arrangement between Hastings College and a Lincoln institution focused on health care education will bring a former HC professor, coach and administrator back to campus with the title of “executive president.”
Rich Lloyd will take the Hastings College position while also remaining president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, which is affiliated with Bryan Health in Lincoln.
Lloyd will take office in Hastings Sept. 1.
The Office of President has been vacant since March when Travis Feezell resigned in midyear. Since that time, Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, has assumed a de facto administrative role on campus, helping the institution navigate its way through the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
In a news release Thursday, Doerr said he was pleased Lloyd would be taking the helm at Hastings College in the context of what promises to be a mutually beneficial relationship between two institutions of higher education.
Both Hastings College and Bryan College of Health Sciences have a goal of developing a workforce for south central Nebraska, and have conferred previously about possible ways to work together, the news release said. Following a nomination process for the presidential vacancy at Hastings College, officials of the two institutions talked together and with Lloyd about what sort of deal might be struck.
“As the Board of Trustees at Hastings College sought its next president, it was clear after reading over the nominations, Dr. Lloyd was the person possessing the unique background and talent we are seeking to reposition our campus to prepare students for the future needs of our state and region,” Doerr said. “Given that some conversations had already taken place between the two schools, and given Dr. Lloyd’s history at Hastings College, we sought out an innovative model in which to make this happen.”
Larry Dlugosh, chair of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, called the leadership-sharing arrangement a “win-win” for the two institutions.
“Bryan College of Health Sciences aligns with Bryan Health’s focus on workforce strategies that enable quality care in rural communities,” Dlugosh said. “Moreover, Bryan graduates have a stellar reputation. We believe that this win-win leadership partnership with Hastings College will lead to enhanced health care education in south central Nebraska — an important first step.”
Lloyd is a Hastings native. He graduated from Hastings College with bachelor’s degrees in English and political science. He then went on to earn a master’s degree in English from Emporia State University in Kansas in 1987 and a doctorate in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995.
Lloyd worked at Hastings College for two decades as an English professor, then as vice president of academic affairs and vice president of college initiatives overseeing enrollment, financial aid and marketing.
While at HC, Lloyd received the Vondrak Outstanding Student Advisor Award, was named conference men’s tennis coach of the year six times, received the Outstanding Faculty Member Award twice from the Alpha Chi Academic Honorary Society and was twice named an Artist Lecture Series Invited Faculty Lecturer.
He left Hastings College in 2012 to become president of the College of St. Joseph, a private Catholic liberal arts college in Rutland, Vermont. He returned to Nebraska in 2016 to take up the leadership of the Bryan college and be closer to family.
Lloyd’s father, Darrel, spent 36 years as a professor of English at HC. Darrel was remembered as a campus legend who inspired generations of students when he died in November 2019 at age 85.
Now, the son will return to his alma mater to help lead Hastings College through a challenging period for higher education in general, and for private colleges and universities in particular.
“I am deeply honored to serve two amazing organizations as private colleges look for creative ways to serve students and meet the current challenges and opportunities in higher education,” Lloyd said. “Both institutions are committed to providing an outstanding education and vocational pathways for students so that they may lead lives of meaning and purpose.”
Feezell left Hastings College after less than three years on the job — a short but eventful period that included a complete overhaul of the college’s academic program effective with the 2019-20 school year. At the time of his departure, he cited plans to accept another position in higher education that had not yet been announced.
Since June 15, he has served as provost of Belmont Abbey College, a Benedictine Catholic institution of higher learning in Belmont, North Carolina, where he had worked previously in faculty and administrative roles.
