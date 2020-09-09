A short ceremony at Hastings' Lincoln Park Fire Station on Friday will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.
The ceremony will begin at noon in the north parking lot at the fire station, 1145 S. Hastings Ave.
Hastings Fire & Rescue and Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home are working together to provide the ceremony, which will honor emergency responders and all others who died in or because of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as military personnel who have died protecting Americans' freedom.
Because of public health restrictions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, attendance will be limited to 50 people, who will be seated according to the 6-foot social distancing guideline. Masks will be required of all in attendance.
To reserve a seat, call Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home at 402-461-8027. Those attending should park along Hastings Avenue.
