Several intersections on East Seventh Street will be closed temporarily over the next month or so as a contractor works to reconstruct them.
The city of Hastings announced in a news release that the work would begin Monday at Seventh Street and California Avenue and progress eastward from there as far as Second Avenue. The entire project is to be complete in 30 days, weather permitting.
Ben Engel Construction is doing the work, which includes removing existing pavement and placing new concrete pavement.
Crews also are to complete curb, gutter and sidewalk concrete repair from East Side Boulevard to Fourth Avenue.
During construction, traffic on Seventh Street is to be reduced to one lane at California Avenue, and several cross streets will be closed progressively as the work continues. Those cross streets are California Avenue, Turner Avenue, Elm Avenue, Ash Avenue and Second Avenue.
Once new concrete has been placed, traffic over it will be restricted for seven days.
No parking will be allowed on either side of Seventh Street for the duration of the project.
The project is being funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax.
Motorists’ cooperation during the project will be appreciated. Any questions may be directed to the city’s Engineering Department at 402-461-2330.
