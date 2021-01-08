In response to the violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, several local clergy will lead an outdoor community prayer vigil in downtown Hastings Sunday afternoon.
This time of prayer for the nation will include expressions of confession, lament, repentance and hope for the future and will close with the singing of “Prayer of Saint Francis,” based on the words attributed to St. Francis of Assisi that in English traditionally begin “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.”
Participants will ask God for guidance and strength for the United States and its people.
The program was being developed quickly late this week. In draft form, it includes prayers of confession and repentance to God for individual and collective sins against truth and justice. It reminds participants that, in the words of scripture, “God is light” — light that still shines brightly amid the darkness of human failing.
The vigil will be in the grassy field at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue north of the Masonic Center. All are welcome, and are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing for public health reasons.
While others may join by Sunday, clergy planning to participate serve Grace United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, First Congregational United Church of Christ, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, and First Presbyterian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.