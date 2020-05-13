The Nebraska Air National Guard planned flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic May 13 has been canceled because of weather.
The flight was going to visit 14 Nebraska hospitals, including Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, spanning nearly the entirety of the state.
A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, planned to fly above the 14 healthcare facilities.
