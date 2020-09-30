Downtown Hastings will be alive with art in a new event Saturday.
The Art Walk, co-sponsored by the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue and the Hastings Downtown Center Association, will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations throughout the downtown area.
Stated goal of the inaugural Art Walk is “to turn the sidewalks of Downtown Hastings into an art gallery.”
Participating artists will sell and demonstrate their art in outdoor settings. The event will go on rain or shine.
Artists planning to participate include: Amy Sandeen of Hastings (photographs and jewely), Sally Jurgensmier of Heartwell (metal), Deb Russell of Hastings (pottery), Sandi Stevens of Hastings (folded book art), Angela Graham of Rickman, Tennessee (mixed media), Lillian Larsen of Clay Center (pine needle babskets), Misty Scheibel of Campbell (abstract fluid art), Alex Shaw of Holstein (metal), Jeremy Daniels of Hastings (painting), Kay Grimminger of Grand Island (fiber arts), Ken Bassett of Grand Island (painting), Marilyn Reynolds of Blue Hill (painting), Cheryl Jensen of Hastings (fiber arts), Rickie Crandell of Hastings (jewelry), Mary Weber of Hastings (mixed media) and Pixy Bug Designs (glass beads, ornaments).
Following the Art Walk, Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will honor Shaw as its October Artist of the Month with a public reception at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., from 5-7:30 p.m.
Shaw works in a range of media and mixed media. His work encompasses sketches in chalk and pastels, paintings and murals in oil and acrylic, and metal sculptures using rusty parts or new, clea metals.
In addition to working full-time as a welder, Shaw creates art for clients through his business, Red Raven Creations.
“I love creating art because I enjoy bringing people’s ideas and imagination into being,” Shaw said. “I also like to ignite the imagination of those who see my art.”
Shaw is a lifelong resident of the Holstein area.
Regular gallery hours starting Oct. 7 will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
