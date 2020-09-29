While the investigation into the cause of a house fire at 1015 N. St. Joseph Ave. last month is ongoing, officers have ruled out some rumored possibilities.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said several rumors were being circulated about the cause of the fire at the time. One rumor included the possibility of explosives at the residence, but investigators didn’t find any evidence of that.
Another rumor was a methamphetamine laboratory.
“From the very beginning, we said that those were rumors,” Doremus said. “We didn’t find anything to substantiate that.”
As for the official cause of the fire, police are waiting for further information from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is cooperating with the Hastings Police Department on the investigation.
No injuries were reported in the Aug. 11 fire, but the home at 1015 N. St. Joseph Ave. is considered nearly a total loss, according to a press release from the city. Neighbors initially thought a resident was inside at the time of the fire, but no occupants were found inside.
Denise Manthei of Hastings said she was a former occupant in the house. She has four children, ranging in age from 10 months to 8 years, and the family lost nearly every material possession in the fire.
Manthei said she had been living at the residence with her ex-fiancé. She said they were struggling in their relationship and she moved out with the children about a week before the fire.
She learned about the fire when a neighbor messaged her on social media. Manthei had been in the process of finding a storage facility for her family’s belongings while she searched for a new place to live.
She rushed over and was devastated to see flames billowing out of the house she had called home for around three years. Most of her belongings were lost in the fire, including pictures and family heirlooms being stored in the basement.
“That’s probably the saddest,” she said. “Everything else is just material.”
After the fire, Manthei said she had to leave the house to feel safe. She said she won’t feel completely safe until she knows what caused the fire and why.
“My landlords were wonderful to me,” she said. “They made it so if I wanted to stay, I could have. I really didn’t want to.”
But Manthei said rumors of possible explosives or a meth lab made it difficult to find housing. She said some homeowners were hesitant to rent to her due to those rumors.
Manthei said she is a recovering meth user, but has been drug free for two months. Before that, she said she had about six years of sobriety.
But she said she has never been involved in manufacturing meth, which involves flammable chemicals.
“It’s a big jump from using to manufacturing,” she said.
She said it took nearly three weeks of searching and putting in applications every day to find a new place to live.
This isn’t the first time Manthei has been involved in a fire. When she was 16, a furnace malfunction caused a house fire in her father’s mobile home. She was at home at the time, which made it even more traumatic than her recent loss.
In both incidents, she said the community has come together to provide assistance.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without the community’s help,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it. Hastings is a great place to be.”
