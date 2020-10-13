Railroad crossing repairs will cause part of Marian Road to temporarily close beginning on Oct. 19.
BNSF Railway will make repairs and improvements to the railroad crossing on Marian Road between Second Street and South Street, and the area will be closed to traffic on Oct. 19-20, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Patience during this period of inconvenience will be appreciated, the city of Hastings said in a news release.
