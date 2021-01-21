Hastings Fire and Rescue has selected Troy Vorderstrasse as its new assistant fire chief.
Vorderstrasse, currently serving as a fire prevention officer, will be sworn in to his new position on Monday.
Vorderstrasse joined the Hastings Fire Department in 1994. He was promoted to the position of lieutenant in 2003 and then fire prevention officer in 2017.
According to a news release, his new duties will include assisting the fire chief in planning, organizing and directing programs that support the operations of Hastings Fire and Rescue. He also will formulate policy, procedure, goals, and budget recommendations for consideration by the fire chief and will assist the fire chief in achieving these and other mandates of the city.
The job description for the fire prevention officer will be updated, and then that position will be advertised.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said Vorderstrasse brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the leadership position.
"We'll be happy to get him going this week," he said.
