Algae warning
JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Lovewell Reservoir here once again has been placed on a warning status for the presence of harmful blue-green algae bloom in the water.
Health officials discourage direct contact with water affected by the bloom, and people and pets should avoid areas of algae accumulation. The swimming beach has been closed.
Fishing is considered safe, but fish harvested from the reservoir should be cleaned well, and only the fillets should be kept for eating.
The reservoir last was placed under an algae warning in late June.
Anyone with reservation questions should call the Lovewell State Park office directly at 785-753-4971.
Coronavirus outbreaks
OMAHA — The coronavirus outbreak that has seen tens of thousands of confirmed cases in Nebraska is also plaguing jail and prison systems in the state.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced this week that two state prison staffers had tested positive for the virus — one at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the other at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. Both are isolating at home, according to emails from the state prisons system.
That news came as Douglas County confirmed an expanded outbreak at the Douglas County Jail, where 13 correctional officers and six inmates have tested positive for the virus this week. A total of 46 corrections employees, 59 inmates and two contractors have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
State prison officials also announced the death of an inmate at the Tecumseh prison, but refused to say whether the inmate had been diagnosed with or been tested for COVID-19, citing inmate privacy policy.
The inmate, 71-year-old Ronnie Main, died Aug. 4. He had served 36 years of a 20- to 80-year sentence for two counts of first degree sexual assault out of Cheyenne County.
Crash kills 1, seriously injures 2
CULBERTSON — A Mitchell man was killed and two other people were injured when their pickup trucks collided near Culbertson, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
James Cannia, 61, was killed in the crash Tuesday evening on Highway 6 west of Culbertson, the patrol said. He died at the scene.
He was the driver of a truck that collided with a pickup driven by Shanel Barnard, 20, of Wauneta. She and a 17-year-old passenger whose name wasn’t released were taken to Community Hospital in McCook and later flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, The McCook Gazette reported.
Barnard was listed in fair condition Wednesday. The passenger’s condition wasn’t available because her name was not released.
An email from state prisons spokeswoman Laura Strimple said only that Main died after suffering “a medical emergency.”
The state’s online virus tracker showed Thursday that nearly 27,500 cases of the virus had been confirmed and 335 people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.