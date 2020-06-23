JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Lovewell Reservoir here has been placed in a warning status for harmful blue-green algae present in the water, the Lovewell State Park office announced Tuesday morning in a news release.
The warning status took effect on Monday. direct contact with water affected by the bloom is discouraged, and people and pets should avoid areas of algae accumulation.
The swimming beach has been closed. Fishing is considered safe, but anglers are advised to clean the fish well and keep only the fillets.
In other Lovewell news, the public fireworks display originally scheduled for July 3 has been postponed to Sept. 5, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
Park officials wish to remind visitors that fireworks are not allowed at any time in Lovewell State Park, the private cabin or trailer areas, or on Lovewell Wildlife Area. This prohibition includes the Independence Day holiday weekend.
For more information contact the park office, 785-753-4971.
