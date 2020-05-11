The Adams County Clerk's Office has seen a strong return on mail-in ballots for the primary election but is expecting fewer voters than usual to appear in person on Tuesday.
"We already have an amazing turnout for the election so far," said Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas, who doubles as county election commissioner.
The office sent out 7,519 early voting ballots for voters who requested them before May 1. The office has had 6,304 ballots returned as of Monday afternoon. Ballots must be returned to the Clerk's Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted, and should be placed in the ballot drop box at the south entrance to the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St. Ballots should not be placed in the U.S. mail at this point because they wouldn't arrive at the Clerk's Office in time to be counted.
Due to the number of mail-in ballots requested and the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Thomas doesn't expect a large turnout at polling locations Tuesday. Poll hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will sign in to receive the ballot corresponding to their political affiliation, which also includes nonpartisan races and issues.
She said there will be at least three poll workers at each polling place, as required by law. There had been some concern due to COVID-19 because some of her regular poll workers were senior citizens in the high-risk category and wouldn't be able to help this time.
She sent out notifications to registered voters to help for the day, and was able to find enough people to meet the three-person requirement for each polling station.
There has been a lot of last-minute interest in helping as a poll worker, but the training for the positions already has been completed. Normally, election workers are trained in person, but they had to use more online resources this time due to the gathering limitations.
Thomas said there will be masks available for poll workers as well as a limited number that can be used by voters. Poll workers will set up markers to demonstrate the 6-foot distance to be used to continue social distancing during the process. Thomas said that if voters arrive before those markers are set up, they should keep at least 6 feet away from others.
The reduced number of polling workers at each precinct location and a loss of experience among them may cause delays during busier times like first thing in the morning or over the lunch hour.
"Voters will need a lot of patience and respect for others," she said.
Voters should be aware of some changes in the location of polling places this year.
Because of COVID-19 issues, the polling location for Hastings Precinct 1C has been moved for this election from the campus of Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village to the west end of the Activities Building on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The polling location for Blaine Precinct at Central Community College-Hastings has been moved into the campus gymnasium to allow for more effective social distancing.
In Holstein, a water line damaged at the fire hall forced the polling station to be moved to St. Paul Lutheran Church youth center.
Voters with questions about the election can call the Clerk’s Office at 402-461-7107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.