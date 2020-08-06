A 37-year-old Grand Island man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash at Heartwell Park, police say.
Sgt. Robert Brooks with the Hastings Police Department said the crash was reported about 1:39 a.m. The vehicle was reportedly northbound on Cedar Avenue when it went through a grassy area in the park and struck a retaining wall on the north side of the creek that runs through Heartwell Park.
Three occupants were in the vehicle at the time. A 37-year-old Grand Island man died. A 28-year-old Shelton woman and a 42-year-old Hastings man were injured and taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
