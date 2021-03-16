The weekend brought heavy rainfall to Hastings and much of the rest of Tribland.
Here are some precipitation totals for the 72-hour period from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
Southeast of Hastings: 6.9 inches
Northwest of Hastings: 5.53
Southwest of Hastings: 5.16
Northeast of Juniata: 5.15
Southwest of Trumbull: 6.18
Southeast of Trumbull: 5.53
Southeast of Harvard: 4.93
West of Doniphan: 5.85
Northeast of Doniphan: 5.42
Northwest of Giltner: 4.16
Southwest of Sutton: 3.81
Southeast of Fairmont: 4.80
Southeast of Kenesaw: 4.51
Northeast of Ayr: 4.98
Southeast of Minden: 4.84
West of Clay Center: 5.03
Northeast of Fairfield: 4.60
Northeast of Blue Hill: 4.88
Southwest of Bladen: 5.69
Southeast of Lawrence: 3.98
Southwest of Nelson: 3.39
Northeast of Superior: 2.58
Northeast of Hebron: 2.41
Northeast of Franklin: 5.01
Southwest of Naponee: 4.21
Southeast of Hildreth: 3.97
Southeast of Guide Rock: 2.91
East of Red Cloud: 2.76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.