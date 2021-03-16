The weekend brought heavy rainfall to Hastings and much of the rest of Tribland.

Here are some precipitation totals for the 72-hour period from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:

Southeast of Hastings: 6.9 inches

Northwest of Hastings: 5.53

Southwest of Hastings: 5.16

Northeast of Juniata: 5.15

Southwest of Trumbull: 6.18

Southeast of Trumbull: 5.53

Southeast of Harvard: 4.93

West of Doniphan: 5.85

Northeast of Doniphan: 5.42

Northwest of Giltner: 4.16

Southwest of Sutton: 3.81

Southeast of Fairmont: 4.80

Southeast of Kenesaw: 4.51

Northeast of Ayr: 4.98

Southeast of Minden: 4.84

West of Clay Center: 5.03

Northeast of Fairfield: 4.60

Northeast of Blue Hill: 4.88

Southwest of Bladen: 5.69

Southeast of Lawrence: 3.98

Southwest of Nelson: 3.39

Northeast of Superior: 2.58

Northeast of Hebron: 2.41

Northeast of Franklin: 5.01

Southwest of Naponee: 4.21

Southeast of Hildreth: 3.97

Southeast of Guide Rock: 2.91

East of Red Cloud: 2.76

