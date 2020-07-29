A patient recently hospitalized at Mary Lanning Healthcare with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, became the first person with the viral infection to be treated with remdesivir at Mary Lanning — and with a positive outcome.
The 47-year-old patient, who had been critically ill, was discharged from the hospital five days after receiving the drug, Mary Lanning said in a news release Wednesday.
Dr. Scott Gordon, a hospitalist at Mary Lanning, worked with a team including Dr. Abel Luksan, MLH chief medical officer, and Dr. Daniel Brailita, an infectious disease specialist, to care for the patient.
Gordon said the patient was similar to other who have been treated at the hospital for COVID-19, but that this was the first time remdesivir was available for use.
According to Brailita, remdesivir is a broad-spectrum, antiviral drug originally developed for ebola patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed the drug in May and approved it for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.
After the approval was granted, the federal government took over distribution of the medication, and the state of Nebraska allocated its supply to hospitals around the state based on projected use.
Mary Lanning received its first doses of the drug just as other COVID-19 cases at the hospital were winding down.
When the new patient came into the hospital with critical illness, doctors considered using remdesivir for treatment. Once that course of action was approved, team members including pharmacy employees and nurses worked quickly to set the treatment in motion.
In the end, Mary Lanning said, doctors were pleased with the patient’s quick recovery. The patient’s treatment included not only remdesivir, but also the other measures that had been used with previous COVID-19 patients.
“It was a great outcome compared to what we saw in the ICU before,” Brailita said, referring to the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Mary Lanning is the largest hospital in the South Heartland Health District, where the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 hasn't been overwhelming to this point. The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
According to district health department statistics, a running total of 22 South Heartland residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 since the infection began being diagnosed in the district in mid-March. The number increased from 20 to 21 on May 29 and then didn't tick up again until July 17.
Gordon and Brailita said the public needs to understand that Mary Lanning has only a certain number of doses or remdesivir to treat patients at this time, and that not every COVID-19 patient would be able to receive it.
“From a practical standpoint, we need to stress that we have a very limited supply,” Gordon said. “There are very few people who will be good candidates for its usage.”
Gordon said that even though remdesivir isn't a magic bullet in the fight against COVID-19, it may make a big difference for some individuals struggling with the illness.
“This is just another tool we have in our arsenal for patients,” he said.
