How does one come up with the idea for a British bakery in Hastings? During a lunchtime conversation over a tin of mince pies.
Just more than five years ago, Caroline Kemp and Beth Funkey were inspired to open What the Dickens?, a British-style bakery.
Kemp had gifted Funkey and her husband a tin of mince pies for Christmas. Kemp gave them to Funkey over lunch one day.
“I was so excited I took one out and I bit into and it was everything that I had ever hoped that it would be,” Funkey said.
She knew after having tasted one of Kemp’s mince pies that she had to open her own British bakery.
“I said OK, if you’ll be my partner let’s do it,” Kemp said.
After five minutes sitting and discussing ideas for the business they already had a name and multiple ideas for what they could do.
Yet it wasn’t until six months later that they really solidified their idea.
“We just kind of got to this point where we were like let’s do this,” Kemp said.
When they first started, they were just a made-to-order bakery.
“We originally started baking out of the former Bistro Below’s kitchen,” Funkey said.
The two would make lots of different cakes, including for weddings, birthdays and gender reveal parties. They also did a lot of catering events for weddings and birthdays.
Over the next three years they expanded.
“We really just sort of branched out and built up our clientele over that three-year period,” Kemp said.
Now they have their own store at 537 W. Second St. in downtown Hastings. Last week, What the Dickens? was named the 2020 business of the year by the Downtown Business Association.
“I think that a lot of our passion comes from wanting to do something that makes other people feel special,” Funkey said. “It’s just to bring something different and bring our love of food and our passion to create different things.”
Their business allows people to enjoy something unique and they like the idea they are helping to make someone’s day special.
“It makes them happy and they can just take a moment in a world that seems to be increasingly crazy and unpredictable,” Funkey said. “If you can spend your life doing something that makes people feel that way, why wouldn’t you do it?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.