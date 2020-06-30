MINDEN — With emerald ash borer being found up the road in Kearney, the city government here will reassess its plans to handle the impending threat to the community’s tree population.
Emerald ash borer, a dreaded pest expected to wreak havoc on area ash trees once it arrives in Tribland, was confirmed Monday to have infested a terrace tree near Pioneer Park in central Kearney.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture issued an updated map with EAB detections in the state that includes a 15-mile zone around each location that is a Treatment Consideration Zone. Ash trees located in the
se zones are at higher risk for infestation, and high-value trees in good condition may be worth protecting with treatments.
Minden is partially included in that zone surrounding Kearney.
Mayor Ted Griess, who worked as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension assistant in horticulture for 16 years, said the Minden Tree Board will meet to plan its next move.
“It’s not if emerald ash borer comes, it’s when the emerald ash borer comes,” Griess said. “It’s just a matter of time.”
He said the Minden Tree Board has addressed the issue during the last few years and has tried to take a proactive approach.
“We’ve encouraged people not to plant ash trees in their yards for that reason,” he said. “As far as the city is concerned, we’re going to have to take an active role in removing trees that we probably wouldn’t have removed but for this threat.”
Griess said ash trees can be treated to prevent EAB infection but the treatments must be repeated every year, which makes it a costly proposition. In most communities, he said, there has been a tendency to remove ash trees rather than attempt treatment.
The arrival of the pest has been anticipated for several years, prompting communities to start planning how to replace ash trees in their local landscapes — a massive and expensive endeavor, considering how prevalent ash has become across the state.
The borer, an invasive beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, first was found in Nebraska in 2016, when its presence in Omaha was confirmed.
EAB is a small, metallic-green beetle that is about a half-inch long. The larvae of the wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die.
EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark, D-shaped exit holes and suckers (along the trunk and main branches).
Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties remain under a quarantine, first issued in 2016 and updated in 2018, which includes prohibiting ash nursery stock from leaving the quarantine area and regulating the movement of hardwood firewood and mulch, ash timber products and green waste material out of quarantined areas.
Quarantines are put in place to reduce the human-assisted spread of EAB into non-infested areas. NDA and USDA staff work with the public and affected industries to ensure compliance of quarantines.
The state agency will make any updates to the state EAB quarantine this fall, after adult flight is over and trapping has been completed.
The Nebraska EAB Working Group, which includes NDA, the USDA, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Forest Service, offers the following suggestions to help prevent the human-assisted spread of the insect:
u Use locally-sourced firewood, burning it in the same county where you purchased it, as EAB can easily be moved in firewood.
u Consider treating healthy, high-value ash tress located within a 15-mile radius of a known infestation. Treatment will need to be continually reapplied and will only prolong the tree’s life, not save it. Trees that are experiencing declining health should be considered for removal.
u If you are in a non-infested county and think you have located an EAB infestation, please report it to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, 402-471-2351, the Nebraska Forest Service at 402-472-2944, or your local USDA office at 402-434-2345.
Additional information on emerald ash borer, including quarantine information, can be found on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/plant/entomology/eab/.
Additional information on EAB and Nebraska-specific recommendations for homeowners and municipalities can be found on the Nebraska Forest Services’ website at https://nfs.unl.edu/nebraska-eab.
