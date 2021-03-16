Record rainfalll pelted Hastings over the weekend, causing minor flooding and major headaches for farmers and others with business outdoors.
But in a planting season that began 2021 in drought conditions, the rain is probably being perceived as more of a blessing than anything else by farmers looking ahead to planting season.
"I think most everybody was happy to see the rain," Julia Berg, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Hasting said late Monday morning. "I'm thinking they wish they did't get quite so much all at once. Things are pretty muddy, and with farmers calving, the wet and mud and cold just make things more of a challenge. At least we didn't have the snow (that fell further west)."
In portions of Hastings, rainfall reached 4-6 inches during the event, though recorded totals on the whole hovered around the 5-inch mark.
During the 72-hour event that began Friday morning, rainfall of 2.87 inches was recorded Saturady at Hastings Municipal Airport, which shattered the former record of 1.04 set in 2019.
An additional 1.87 inches Sunday surpassed the former record of 1.51 set in 1896.
"Obviously it's not anywhere normal for this time of year to get that much precipitation at one time," Berg said. "The greater majority fell from Friday into Saturday night. There was some off-and-on flooding in some places with some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening."
Despite overly dry conditions beforehand, the excessive rain still caused flooding over some highways and roads, especially in rural areas, Berg said.
"We had a lot of room for moisture, but when it comes that fast, there are problems," she said. "The flooding was in mostly lower places."
Rain totals for the year are up 5.2 inches above normal at 6.69 inches.
Meanwhile, the heavy snowfall of more than 5 inches in mid-February pushed the yearly total to 39.6 inches since July 1, 2020, surpassing the yearly average by 14.6 inches.
"That's a pretty good amount of snow in Hastings," Berg said.
A new storm system setting up Tuesday night figures to pad the precipitation totals, bringing a mix of rain and snow through Wednesday evening.
Rainfall on Tuesday night is expected to convert into snow overnight, then back to rain during the day Wednesday, Berg said.
More snow, probably less than half-inch, will continue Wednesday night before giving way to dry conditions through Sunday.
"Wednesday looks like the heaviest precipitation," Berg said. "We won't have any thunder in the storm but it could be a little breezy, 20-25 mph with gusts around 30-35."
The incoming storm doesn't figure to leave much of a footprint in its wake, though there does exist a marginal risk of extreme weather in portions of North Central Kansas, Berg said.
A warming trend beginning Thursday should push temperatures into the mid-40s and 50s through Friday and into the low 60s Sunday.
