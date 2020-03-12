According to a release from the NAIA, all winter sports championships have been cancelled, including events that are currently under way.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority," the release said. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."
The Hastings College women's basketball team is in Sioux City, Iowa, and was scheduled to compete in its first-round game of the national women's tournament Thursday at 8:45 p.m.
The Broncos, who were a No. 1 seed in the Cramer bracket of the tournament, will finish the season at 30-3.
