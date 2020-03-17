RED CLOUD — The National Willa Cather Center was closed to the public on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice, and in any event until March 31.
The closure is related to concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The five public programs scheduled through April 17 at the Red Cloud Opera House, plus other upcoming educational programs at the National Willa Cather Center, are being either canceled or postponed.
All tickets to events being postponed will be honored on the new date. Such dates will be announced later. Refunds also are available.
Other options include converting the value of already-purchased tickets toward a rescheduled for future performance at the Red Cloud Opera House, or just donating the value of the unused tickets to the Willa Cather Foundation, which would qualify as a tax-deductible contribution.
Most foundation staff members will be working remotely in the near future, and the telephone line will remain open. Meanwhile, planning for the annual Willa Cather Spring Conference scheduled for early June will continue for now.
“We appreciate and thank you for your support,” the Cather foundation said in announcing the temporary closure. “Nonprofits and cultural organizations will depend even more on supporters like you in the coming months, and we will continue to provide a needed refuge and reaffirming sustenance in a changing world.”
For more information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
