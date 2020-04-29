(TNS)
Tribune News Service
News Budget for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
^<
Updated at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 UTC).
^<
Adds CORONAVIRUS-IDAHO:ID, CORONAVIRUS-GERMANY:LA, CORONAVIRUS-FLA-TRANSPARENCY:PT, CORONAVIRUS-PRICE-GOUGING:PH, CORONAVIRUS-CALIF:LA, CORONAVIRUS-LA-TESTING:LA, WHITEHOUSE-AIDE:BLO, BIDEN-ALLEGATIONS:LA, CORONAVIRUS-HAITI:MI, FLYNN:BLO, CORONAVIRUS-IMMIGRANTS-LAWSUIT:FT
^<
Updates CORONAVIRUS-MD-NURSINGHOMES:BZ, CORONAVIRUS-FLA-REOPENING:PT
^<
Additional news stories appear on the MCT-NEWSFEATURES-BJT.
This budget is now available at TribuneNewsService.com, with direct links to stories and art. See details at the end of the budget.
^TOP STORIES<
^US economy, in clear sign of recession, shrinks 4.8% in first quarter due to coronavirus<
CORONAVIRUS-ECONOMY-1ST-LEDE:LA — In the broadest measure so far of COVID-19's economic damage, the government said Wednesday that total U.S. output in the first quarter fell at a 4.8% annual pace — faster than at any time since the Great Recession.
But economists quickly noted that even this decline was likely the tip of the iceberg because the first-quarter number included January and February, and reported coronavirus cases did not begin to surge until March. The full dimension of the pandemic's economic damage will not be visible in the data until the second quarter.
1350 by Don Lee in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Clinical trial of remdesivir may be a turning point in coronavirus fight<
CORONAVIRUS-REMDESIVIR:LA — In the first clear signal that a drug can effectively treat those sickened by the coronavirus, government researchers reported Wednesday that the antiviral medication remdesivir helped patients with advanced COVID-19 recover more quickly than a placebo treatment.
The early results, emerging from a large clinical trial sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears to position the drug as the standard therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients going forward.
1000 (with trims) by Melissa Healy. MOVED
PHOTO
^<
Also moving as:
CORONAVIRUS-REMDESIVIR:SJ — 1100 (with trims) by Lisa M. Krieger in San Jose, Calif. MOVED
PHOTO
^Over 60,000 lives claimed by COVID-19 in US — a tally some models predicted for late summer<
CORONAVIRUS-US-1ST-LEDE:LA — Amid a bleak financial outlook in which the U.S. economy saw its steepest drop since the Great Recession, a mix of both optimism and caution blanketed the country Wednesday as officials weighed responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death toll from COVID-19 reached nearly 60,200 in the United States on Wednesday, and confirmed cases surpassed 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Across the country, governors continued to assess conditions in their states and craft plans for reopening businesses.
750 by Kurtis Lee. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed' aims to rush coronavirus vaccine<
CORONAVIRUS-TRUMP-VACCINE:BLO — The Trump administration is quietly organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to drastically cut the time needed to develop a coronavirus vaccine, with a goal to have 100 million doses ready by year's end, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Called "Operation Warp Speed," the program will pull together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months, one of the people said.
1300 by Jennifer Jacobs and Drew Armstrong in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Assault allegation puts Joe Biden — and the Democratic Party — in a bind<
BIDEN-ALLEGATIONS:LA — Joe Biden's campaign adamantly denied it and then stopped talking about it. His surrogates get uncomfortable when it comes up — and it keeps coming up. And his aides insist the media has already litigated the mess and exonerated the former vice president, which is not entirely true.
An allegation that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sexually assaulted a young staffer in a Capitol hallway nearly three decades ago refuses to go away even as the campaign disputes the claim.
Top Democrats are rallying behind Biden, and there are no available records from the time substantiating his accuser's account. But Biden, stuck at home in Delaware in the coronavirus crisis, is facing demands by some supporters to mount a more aggressive defense.
1300 by Evan Halper and Janet Hook in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^CORONAVIRUS<
^UNITED STATES<
^Maryland Gov. Hogan orders universal coronavirus testing at nursing homes after hundreds of deaths<
CORONAVIRUS-MD-NURSINGHOMES-1ST-LEDE:BZ — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday ordered universal coronavirus testing at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities after hundreds of deaths at those sites and calls on state government to better protect its most vulnerable residents.
After ramping up testing capacity ? something the state has struggled with for weeks ? Hogan said he is taking a number of actions to try to stop the spread of the virus from ravaging senior-living facilities across the state.
1050 (with trims) by Pamela Wood, Luke Broadwater and Scott Dance in Baltimore. MOVED
PHOTO
^Navy secretary orders deeper probe on ousted carrier captain<
CORONAVIRUS-NAVY-CARRIER-1ST-LEDE:BLO — Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said he's delayed a decision on whether to return the ousted captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the aircraft carrier where the coronavirus swept through the crew.
Putting aside a recommendation by the Navy's top uniformed officer to restore Captain Brett Crozier to his post, McPherson said in a statement on Wednesday that "I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review."
600 by Anthony Capaccio in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^McConnell now 'open' to coronavirus bailouts for hard-hit states after Democratic outrage<
CORONAVIRUS-MCCONNELL-STATES:NY — Mitch McConnell couldn't stand the heat.
The Republican Senate leader on Wednesday backed off his controversial claim that coronavirus-ravaged states should go bankrupt and said he's "open" to bailing them out, apparently caving to blistering criticism from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats.
550 (with trims) by Denis Slattery and Chris Sommerfeldt. MOVED
PHOTO
^Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Trump's task force to reopen economy has met once for a roughly hourlong call<
CORONAVIRUS-REOPENING-TASKFORCE:TB — A congressional task force President Donald Trump established to advise the White House on reopening the economy has met virtually just once in the roughly two weeks since it was created, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in a television appearance.
Appearing on an episode of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" that aired Tuesday night, the junior U.S. senator from Illinois was asked why the public hasn't heard more from the Opening Up America Again task force. Duckworth said the group met by phone and the president spent most of the time "boasting" about "how great the testing was going in this country."
500 by Lisa Donovan. (Moved as a national story.) MOVED
PHOTO
^Members, staff in the dark about prevalence of Capitol Hill coronavirus cases<
CORONAVIRUS-CAPITOLHILL-WORKERS:CON — Staffers and members who work in the Cannon House Office Building were not informed that 11 construction workers working on its renovation tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, a troubling revelation because lawmakers and their staff returned to D.C. for a vote on a coronavirus aid package that week, according to three senior aides who work in the building.
450 by Chris Marquette in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Gov. Newsom is cutting huge, secret deals for coronavirus; lawmakers want to know more<
CORONAVIRUS-CALIF-NEWSOM-CONTRACTS:SA — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Gov. Gavin Newsom to form new partnerships with businesses and tap existing private-sector relationships dating back to his days in San Francisco city government.
A former businessman himself, Newsom said his administration has been "very aggressive in reaching out to the private sector" for help. In the meantime, there's been little public scrutiny of the agreements the state has made. The Newsom administration has denied lawmakers' and journalists' requests to see the state's biggest contract — a $1 billion agreement with Chinese company BYD to make hundreds of millions of masks — saying that releasing details could jeopardize the shipments.
1550 by Sophia Bollag in Sacramento, Calif. MOVED
PHOTO
^Cruise ship's doctor pressured to edit coronavirus health form, safety officer fired<
CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIP-DOCTOR:MI — As Aurora Expeditions' Greg Mortimer cruise ship approached Uruguay in late March seeking permission to disembark sick passengers, the cruise company encouraged the ship's doctor to downplay the situation on board in his health declaration form, according to internal emails obtained by the Miami Herald. Now that all the passengers have left, the company has fired the top safety officer after he raised concerns about taking the ship on a three-week journey to Europe before repatriating crew.
1250 (with trims) by Taylor Dolven in Miami. MOVED
PHOTO
^Texas mom among group suing for coronavirus aid for millions of immigrant families<
CORONAVIRUS-IMMIGRANTS-LAWSUIT:FT — Christina Segundo-Hern ndez, a Fort Worth mother of four married to an undocumented construction worker, is one of six plaintiffs in a federal class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of millions of U.S. citizens and their families who were left out of the coronavirus stimulus package.
The lawsuit, filed by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund in U.S. District Court in Maryland, argues the federal government's denial of COVID-19 relief payments to Americans married to immigrants who do not have a Social Security number is unconstitutional.
550 by Kristian Hernandez in Fort Worth, Texas. MOVED
PHOTO
^Dirty money piling up in LA as coronavirus cripples international money laundering<
CORONAVIRUS-LA-MONEY-LAUNDERING:LA — Dirty money is piling up in Los Angeles. In the last three weeks, federal agents made three seizures that each netted more than $1 million in suspected drug proceeds.
The reason, according to the city's top drug enforcement official: The coronavirus pandemic has slowed trade-based money laundering systems that drug trafficking groups use to repatriate profits and move Chinese capital into Southern California.
700 by Matthew Ormseth in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTOS
^Inmates at Los Angeles prison have worst coronavirus outbreak in federal system<
CORONAVIRUS-FEDPRISON:LA — Nearly half of the inmates at the federal prison at Terminal Island in the Los Angeles community of San Pedro have tested positive for the coronavirus in what has become the nation's worst outbreak in a federal penitentiary.
As of Tuesday, 443 of the prison's 1,055 inmates have the virus, along with 10 staff members. Two inmates have already died of complications related to COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
500 by Richard Winton in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^All LA County residents can now get free coronavirus tests, Mayor Garcetti says<
CORONAVIRUS-LA-TESTING:LA — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that all county residents can now get free coronavirus testing.
Until now, only residents with symptoms as well as essential workers and those in institutional settings like nursing homes could be tested.
300 by Marisa Gerber, Jaclyn Cosgrove and Dakota Smith in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^Coronavirus death toll higher in California than previously known, new data suggest<
CORONAVIRUS-CALIF:LA — Total deaths across California during the COVID-19 pandemic are more than 9% higher than historical averages, according to newly released federal statistics, suggesting the toll could be hundreds or even thousands of deaths more than what's been attributed to the disease thus far.
The new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show roughly 4,500 additional deaths from all causes have occurred in 2020 over what would be expected from historical averages, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis.
700 by Matt Stiles in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^California says 40% of coronavirus-related deaths are at nursing homes. Is it higher?<
CORONAVIRUS-CALIF-NURSINGHOMES:LA — California earlier this week reported, for the first time, that nearly 40% of coronavirus-related deaths had occurred at skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.
As of April 28, 578 residents of nursing homes had died. As of April 25, 144 deaths had occurred in assisted living facilities. Additionally, 11 health care workers have died after contracting the virus in a nursing home setting.
400 by Anita Chabria and Alene Tchekmedyian in Sacramento, Calif. MOVED
PHOTO
^All 60 of Idaho's coronavirus-related deaths have had one thing in common: age<
CORONAVIRUS-IDAHO:ID — The coronavirus has been particularly deadly for Idaho's elderly population, with 58 of the 60 reported deaths occurring in individuals 60 or older.
Cases of COVID-19 have resulted in the deaths of 38 Idahoans over the age of 80 (63.3% of the state's total) and claimed another 12 lives of patients in their 70s and eight in their 60s.
Deaths are heavily concentrated in the oldest age groups across the West, too.
300 by Rachel Roberts and Chadd Cripe in Boise, Idaho. MOVED
PHOTO
^Florida coronavirus cases push past 33,000; death toll rises to 1,218<
CORONAVIRUS-FLA:MI — Florida's Department of Health on Wednesday morning confirmed 347 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 33,193 as the governor prepares to announce "Phase 1" of the state's reopening plans.
There were 47 new deaths also announced, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,218.
900 (with trims) by Michelle Marchante in Miami. MOVED
PHOTO
^Florida will start lifting stay-at-home orders on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis says<
CORONAVIRUS-FLA-REOPENING-1ST-LEDE:PT — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida will start lifting stay-at-home orders starting Monday, with restaurants and shops being allowed to reopen with limited capacity.
In the first phase of a three-phase plan, DeSantis said Florida will closely follow guidelines from the White House. The order does not apply to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, where the pandemic has hit hardest, however. He said he will consider issuing an order for those counties soon.
1600 (with trims) by Lawrence Mower and Mary Ellen Klas in Tallahassee, Fla. MOVED
PHOTO
^State asked Florida's medical examiners to stop releasing coronavirus death data<
CORONAVIRUS-FLA-TRANSPARENCY:PT — State officials have stopped releasing the list of coronavirus deaths being compiled by Florida's medical examiners, which has at times shown a higher death toll than the state's published count.
The list had previously been released in real time by the state Medical Examiners Commission. But earlier this month, after the Tampa Bay Times reported that the medical examiners' death count was 10% higher than the figure released by the Florida Department of Health, state officials said the list needed to be reviewed and possibly redacted. They have now been withholding it for nine days.
1050 by Kathleen McGrory and Rebecca Woolington in Tampa, Fla. MOVED
PHOTO
^Disturbing soar in suicides in Queens during coronavirus outbreak in hard-hit borough<
CORONAVIRUS-NY-SUICIDES:NY — Suicides have doubled in Queens during the first six weeks of the city's coronavirus lockdown, data released Tuesday night showed.
Queens has been hit particularly hard by the virus, and data from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz suggests the disease may be taking a heavy emotional toll as well.
250 by Cathy Burke in New York. MOVED
PHOTO
^Coronavirus has consumers making 'extraordinary' number of price-gouging complaints<
CORONAVIRUS-PRICE-GOUGING:PH — One store in Philadelphia doubled the price for a pack of face masks to $50. Another charged $16 for 24 bottles of water that typically sell for less than $10.
Those are just some of the almost 4,500 complaints that Pennsylvanians have filed with the state Attorney General's office claiming price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. In New Jersey, consumers have filed more than 3,900 price-gouging complaints.
600 by Christian Hetrick in Philadelphia. MOVED
PHOTO
^The fight over Texas' abortion ban during the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but what did it all mean?<
CORONAVIRUS-TEXAS-ABORTION:DA — A lawsuit over whether Texas can halt abortions under coronavirus executive orders ping-ponged back and forth between federal courts, resulting in periods of little to no access, over the last month.
The heated legal fight, which at one point appeared to be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, dwindled last week under a new gubernatorial order that eased restrictions on elective medical procedures, allowing abortions to resume.
But while the fight over Texas' pandemic ban on elective procedures may have not led to changes in longstanding legal precedent, both supporters and foes of abortion say it did have consequences.
1700 by Mar a M ndez in Austin, Texas. MOVED
PHOTO
^Coronavirus-hammered state budgets worse off than feared, report finds<
CORONAVIRUS-STATE-BUDGETS:CON — The COVID-19 pandemic could cost state governments $650 billion over the next three years, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
The forecast, issued Wednesday, is likely to increase pressure on Congress to provide additional aid to states and cities suffering revenue drains from the economic shutdown. How and whether to provide additional aid has become a major dispute in the next round of relief negotiations.
450 by David Lerman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Homeless people from other cities moving to San Francisco for hotel rooms, mayor says<
CORONAVIRUS-SANFRANCISCO-HOMELESS:LA — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Wednesday that homeless people from other counties have moved to San Francisco to ask to be placed in city-leased hotels during the coronavirus crisis.
She stressed that the hotel rooms were for homeless individuals who lived in the city before the health crisis.
"Only people who are currently in our homeless system of care may qualify" for hotel room and other accommodations, she said.
300 by Maura Dolan in San Francisco. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump's rural base fared better than coastal cities in SBA loans<
^CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-RURAL-STATES:BLO—<The first round of coronavirus aid to small businesses was a boon to rural states that backed President Donald Trump but haven't been hit as hard by the pandemic as Democratic strongholds on the coasts, contributing to rising political tensions over a multitrillion-dollar relief effort.
The skewed distribution doesn't necessarily point to regional or political bias in the Paycheck Protection Program's administration or design, which is first-come, first-served.
Yet the disparity adds to a litany of complaints about the Small Business Administration program, which is already on a second round of funding, and to the partisan rancor as Congress begins considering still more pandemic relief.
1250 (with trims) by Mike Dorning, Steve Matthews and Catarina Saraiva. MOVED
PHOTO
^Democrats, tort lawyers pan McConnell's liability immunity idea<
CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-TORTREFORM:CON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's call to make tort reform a condition for giving state and local governments aid for budgets depleted by COVID-19 have left Democrats and plaintiffs' attorneys with a bitter taste in their mouths.
1600 (with trims) by Jim Saksa in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Pelosi names 7 Democrats to new coronavirus subcommittee<
CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-OVERSIGHT:CON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced her choices for the newly created Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which is intended to monitor federal coronavirus expenditures.
"We must be sure that the money we put forth goes to those who need it most, in a way that addresses disparities in access to health care and credit," Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter Wednesday.
400 by Katherine Tully-McManus in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Bipartisan group of lawmakers seeks COVID-19 mental health funds<
CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-MENTALHEALTH:CON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling, in a letter provided first to CQ Roll Call, for an emergency infusion of mental health and addiction funding to be added to the next COVID-19 economic stimulus package.
The 76 lawmakers from both chambers wrote to House and Senate leaders Wednesday requesting at least $35.8 billion for behavioral health in the next legislative package.
350 by Sandhya Raman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^COVID-19 concerns prompt new interest in cashless payments<
CORONAVIRUS-CASHLESS:CON — The COVID-19 pandemic has fanned public concerns that the coronavirus could be transmitted by handling cash, according to a recent report by the Switzerland-based Bank of International Settlements, prompting merchants and members of Congress to contemplate more sanitary, hands-off digital payment systems.
850 by Steven Harras in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Feds pan convicted 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's bid for release to cure COVID-19<
^CORONAVIRUS-SHKRELI:NY—<Federal prosecutors say a judge should not release convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli early from federal prison, even though the former pharmaceutical company CEO says he plans to come up with a cure for the new coronavirus if sprung.
The feds panned his claims Wednesday as typical "delusional self-aggrandizing behavior" by Shkreli, who was derisively dubbed "Pharma Bro" by the press and widely reviled for gouging the price of an AIDs-fighting drug in 2015.
350 by Noah Goldberg. MOVED
PHOTO
^'Self-isolate,' 'PPE' among terms added to Merriam-Webster dictionary<
CORONAVIRUS-DICTIONARY:DPA — Coronavirus-related terms such as "self-isolate," "physical distancing" and "herd immunity" are among the 535 new words and meanings that have been added to the U.S. Merriam-Webster dictionary.
The new additions, which also include "WFH" and "PPE," abbreviations for working from home and personal protective equipment, were part of a regular update Wednesday to reflect changing uses of the English language.
250 by dpa in New York. MOVED
PHOTO
^THE WORLD<
^Britain adds care homes to COVID-19 deaths, raising total to 26,100<
CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN:DPA — Britain confirmed thousands of deaths in care homes from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, raising its death toll from the virus to 26,097, the second-highest in Europe behind Italy.
Health officials added 3,811 COVID-19 deaths to the total, mainly backdated from care homes, including 765 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
250 in London. MOVED
PHOTO
^Germany avoids the worst of coronavirus crisis — but how?<
CORONAVIRUS-GERMANY:LA — Strolling through Berlin's sprawling Tiergarten, window-shopping along stylish Kurfurstendamm boulevard, getting stuck in traffic again: after a winter of vigilance, Germans are venturing out, masked and properly socially distanced, to enjoy the first warm days of spring.
These scenes of normality — albeit laden with precautions — are gradually returning, as Germany appears to have avoided the worst of a pandemic that has devastated its neighbors and reminded those old enough of a world war that shook the continent.
1400 (with trims) by Erik Kirschbaum and Laura King in Berlin. MOVED
PHOTO
^How China is attempting to prevent a second wave of infections<
CORONAVIRUS-CHINA:BLO — As the first major country to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, China is focused on avoiding a devastating second wave of infections as it returns to a semblance of prepandemic life.
Distanced school desks, compulsory face masks and tracking apps are being deployed from the financial hub of Shanghai to the frigid northern province of Heilongjiang. With Chinese experts concluding that the virus cannot be eradicated, government officials are focused on keeping infections to a manageable level to avoid catastrophic surges that overwhelm hospitals.
1000 by Bloomberg News (with trims) . MOVED
PHOTO
^What Haiti's youngest COVID-19 death says about how prepared the country is for pandemic<
CORONAVIRUS-HAITI:MI — The private hospital in Haiti's capital had done everything to try to keep the coronavirus at bay.
It had capped the number of patients at no more than 35 a day for social distancing, limited visitors to one per patient and put tailors to work making masks — obligatory for everyone who stepped into the building.
Then an 18-year-old stumbled through the emergency room earlier this month, displaying signs of meningitis. The staff didn't think they had reason to worry.
2150 (with trims) by Jacqueline Charles. MOVED
PHOTO
^SCIENCE AND MEDICINE<
^Poop may tell us when the coronavirus lockdown will end<
^CORONAVIRUS-SEWAGE-CLUES:LA—<Every day, millions of Americans could be flushing critical coronavirus data down the toilet.
With the nation growing ever more weary of sweeping stay-at-home orders and a worsening economy, some scientists say our poop could be the key to determining when a community might consider easing health restrictions.
From Stanford to the University of Arizona, from Australia to Paris, teams of researchers have been ramping up wastewater analyses to track the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Initial studies show that sewage monitoring, or "wastewater-based-epidemiology," could not only tell us how much the virus might actually be spreading in a community — but also when the virus has finally gone away.
1250 (with trims) by Rosanna Xia. MOVED
PHOTO
^Scent-detection dogs could help sniff out a breakthrough in COVID-19 testing<
CORONAVIRUS-SCENT-DOGS:PH — Could dogs' keen sense of smell help screen humans for the coronavirus?
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine might answer that question as soon as this summer. Researchers with Penn Vet's Working Dog Center are enlisting the help of eight dogs to expose their sensitive sniffers to COVID-19-positive saliva and urine samples in a laboratory setting.
500 by Rita Giordano. MOVED
PHOTO
^Painkillers, sedatives in short supply during COVID-19 pandemic<
CORONAVIRUS-PAINKILLERS:CON — A shortage of painkillers and sedatives for COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe is causing concerned hospital groups to seek changes to increase the supply of these drugs.
1150 (with trims) by Sandhya Raman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^UW Medicine says nasal swabs it bought from China are OK despite contamination to other parts of coronavirus testing kits<
CORONAVIRUS-WASHSTATE-TESTKITS:SE — Scientists at UW Medicine have determined that tens of thousands of nasal swabs the health system imported from China were not affected by contamination discovered in other parts of its testing kits.
UW Medicine took extraordinary measures in early April to airlift some 80,000 kits for statewide use during a national shortage of testing swabs and the specimen-preserving liquid needed for diagnostic testing.
350 by Evan Bush in Seattle. MOVED
PHOTO
^Men could be twice as likely to die from coronavirus, new study shows<
^CORONAVIRUS-GENDER-STUDY:NY—<Men could be more than twice as likely as women to develop severe symptoms and die from coronavirus — though the reason why still remains unknown.
A gender study, published Tuesday in the science journal Frontiers in Public Health, was carried out by doctors at Beijing Tongren Hospital.
300 by Jessica Schladebeck. (Moved as an international story.) MOVED
PHOTO
^WASHINGTON <
^FBI agents interviewing Flynn were trying to see if he'd lie, documents show<
FLYNN:BLO — The federal agents who interviewed former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the early days of the Russia investigation knew they might catch him lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, according to newly unsealed documents in his criminal case.
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in Washington on Wednesday made public several pages of FBI emails and handwritten notes about the January 2017 interview with Flynn, who withdrew his guilty plea for lying to the agents and has asked to have the case dismissed.
350 by Erik Larson. (Moved as a Washington story.) MOVED
PHOTO
^Congressman wants to restore Nixon-era state and local aid program<
CONGRESS-REVENUE-SHARING:CON — House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal said he wants to go back to the future in the next round of coronavirus relief aid.
The Massachusetts Democrat told the nation's mayors Wednesday that he would try to resurrect a federal revenue-sharing program for cities and states that was popular in the 1970s and 1980s. The initiative would be part of a Democratic push to help states and local governments that are bleeding from lost revenue during the economic shutdown.
850 by David Lerman in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump's domestic policy chief Joe Grogan is resigning<
WHITEHOUSE-AIDE:BLO — Joe Grogan, President Donald Trump's chief of domestic policy, will be leaving the administration next month, a White House official said Wednesday night.
He becomes the latest official to depart following the arrival of chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has heightened tensions at the White House with a series of abrupt staff changes.
Grogan, whose resignation was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, was considered an ally of Meadows' predecessor, Mick Mulvaney.
200 by Jordan Fabian in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^POLITICS<
^Amash 'confident' in winning a White House bid<
AMASH:DTN — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Trump critic from West Michigan, is weighing a third-party bid for the White House that he said he's "confident" he could win.
"There's an urgency. There is a need right now, more than ever, for someone with common sense to stand up to these two parties and to present a strong alternative," Amash said in an interview.
800 Melissa Nann Burke in Detroit. MOVED
PHOTO
^Trump welcomes Rep. Justin Amash third-party presidential bid<
^AMASH-REACT:NY—<President Donald Trump gleefully cheered Rep. Justin Amash's decision to run for president as a Libertarian, suggesting the third-party bid would help him win reelection.
The president stoked liberal fears that Amash could siphon votes away from Democrats like Green Party candidate Jill Stein did in 2016.
400 by Dave Goldiner. MOVED
PHOTO
^Newsom gets starring role in Trump campaign ad praising coronavirus response<
TRUMP-AD-NEWSOM:WA — Donald Trump's campaign debuted an online ad Wednesday featuring extensive praise of the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic from one of his fiercest critics: California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The ad, which will run online on Facebook and YouTube in 17 states, starts and ends with Newsom thanking the Trump administration for its help in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has reached every state and killed more than 55,000 people in the United States.
300 by Michael Wilner in Washington. MOVED
PHOTO
^UNITED STATES<
^Harrison Ford again under FAA investigation after new aircraft incident<
FORD-FAA:LA — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an aircraft incident at Hawthorne Airport last Friday involving actor Harrison Ford.
The FAA said in a statement that the "Star Wars" actor was piloting a plane that crossed a runway when another plane was trying to land.
The planes came within 3,600 feet of each other.
300 by Richard Winton in Los Angeles. MOVED
PHOTO
^Models missed Hurricane Dorian's detonation and how the deadly storm stalled, report finds<
WEA-DORIAN-MODELS:PM — Models missed clues that led to Hurricane Dorian's rapid intensification and stall near the northeastern Bahamas, according to a post-mortem report of the deadly storm by the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Dorian's detonation to a 185 mph storm and calamitous idle over the northeastern Bahamas were missed by forecast models that underestimated the synergy building between the ocean and atmosphere.
800 by Kimberly Miller in Palm Beach, Fla. MOVED
PHOTO
^THE WORLD<
^Rumors over Kim Jong Un's health make one thing clear: North Korea's cult of personality endures<
^NKOREA-KIM-PERSONALITY:LA—<Even as the ranks of autocrats who commanded their populations through cults of personality have thinned over the decades — Iraq's Saddam Hussein, Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, Venezuela's Hugo Chavez each disappearing into history one after the other — North Korea's Kim dynasty has endured, outlasting the end of the Cold War, the dawn of the smartphone-enabled information age and the death of the first Kim, then the second.
1300 (with trims) by Victoria Kim. MOVED
PHOTO
^UK's Johnson announces birth of son with partner Carrie Symonds<
^UK-JOHNSON-BABY:BLO—<U.K. premier Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a son on Wednesday morning.
Johnson, 55, announced in February that he would marry Symonds, 32, and that they were expecting a baby in early summer.
150 by Alex Morales. MOVED
PHOTO
^SCIENCE, MEDICINE, ENVIRONMENT<
^Pandemic hasn't slowed python captures even with fewer hunters on the prowl<
ENV-FLA-PYTHONS:MI — With fewer python hunters working in South Florida during the coronavirus lockdown, one likely consequence could be fewer snakes captured over the past couple of months.
That's not been the case.
900 by Adriana Brasileiro in Miami. MOVED
PHOTO
^NEWS BRIEFS<
^<
NEWSBRIEFS:MCT — Nation and world news briefs.
MOVED
^TODAY'S TOP NEWSFEATURES<
^Widely used surgical masks are putting health care workers at serious risk<
SURGICALMASKS-WORKERS:KHN — With medical supplies in high demand, federal authorities say health workers can wear surgical masks for protection while treating COVID-19 patients — but growing evidence suggests the practice is putting workers in jeopardy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said lower-grade surgical masks are "an acceptable alternative" to N95 masks unless workers are performing an intubation or another procedure on a COVID patient that could unleash a high volume of virus particles.
But scholars, nonprofit leaders and former regulators in the specialized field of occupational safety say relying on surgical masks — which are considerably less protective than N95 respirators — is almost certainly fueling illness among front-line health workers, who likely make up about 11% of all known COVID-19 cases.
1350 by Christina Jewett and Shefali Luthra. MOVED
PHOTO
^Inside the NYPD depot at the heart of New York's coronavirus fight<
CORONAVIRUS-NYPD-DEPOT:LA — Before the coronavirus pandemic, a trip to the New York Police Department's quartermaster section promised all the excitement of a visit to Home Depot.
The three-story brick building, tucked between the Grand Central Parkway and a cemetery in Queens, is the department's central warehouse for pens, legal pads, paper towels, American flags and the other supplies of everyday police office work.
COVID-19 has transformed it into the first line of defense for a city that has come to feel like a war zone.
1150 by Stephen Battaglio in New York. MOVED
PHOTO
^TCA VIDEO NETWORK <
^<
Tribune News Service distributes video of news, entertainment, business and sports stories. For help with a video, please contact our newsroom at tcavideo@tribpub.com.
^ <
Tribune News Service is available on our website, TribuneNewsService.com. Subscribers can access 30 days' worth of budgets with clickable links to stories and art; stories searchable by subject and category with links to images; and an easy-to-search archive of more than 1 million items — stories, photos, graphics, illustrations, paginated pages and caricatures.
Subscribers who now receive the News Service via AP DataFeature can also have access to these Internet features. To obtain a user ID and password, please contact Rick DeChantal at rdechantal@tribpub.com.
To unsubscribe from this group and to stop receiving emails from it, send an email to: tns-newsbjt-unsubscribe@tribpub.com
News Service: tcanews@tribpub.com
Photo Service: tcaphoto@tribpub.com
———
2020 Tribune Content Agency
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.