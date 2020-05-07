Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.