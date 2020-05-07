After some beautiful recent warm days, and perhaps with extra discretionary time on their hands because of social distancing, many Tribland gardeners may be raring to get their vegetables and flowers in the ground, or may already have done so.
Unfortunately, the weather still needs some time to catch up to local green-thumb ambitions. That means gardeners with crops like tomatoes and peppers already planted ought to cover them carefully for the next several nights to protect them against the elements, said Ron Seymour, a Nebraska Extension educator based in Adams County.
And as for those gardeners who were planning to plant in the next few days, a single word of advice might apply:
“Chill.”
Over the next several days, the National Weather Service is forecasting nighttime temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 30s. The mercury may not dip all the way to 32 degrees, which could lead to frost damage in a wide range of newly planted vegetables and flowers.
Not everyone may realize, however, that many popular species of “warm-loving,” or warm-season, vegetables and flowers do not require frost to be damaged by cool temperatures.
In fact, research shows that chilling injury can occur when temperatures are above 32 degrees but below 55 degrees.
Exposed to that temperature range, plant tissue may become weakened, and cellular dysfunction may follow, leaving the plants wilted and with reduced ability to absorb and transport water through the roots, to close stomata, and to uptake mineral nutrients both above and below the ground. The plants may end up looking nutritionally deprived, and over time may languish and even die.
“If you get a nighttime temperature below 50, it really starts to set them back,” Seymour said. “It’s called chill stress. You get them chilled for several nights in a row, and they really don’t recover.”
Having consulted articles by horticulture experts at Purdue University and conferred with Nebraska Extension colleagues, Seymour — an entomologist by discipline whose extension focus is on crops — is recommending that gardeners with plants in the ground take immediate action and cover them for the next few nights.
Because plastic sheeting may not provide adequate protection, heavier fabric covers are preferable, provided that wire cages or some other structures can be used to keep the fabric from flattening the young plants.
In open situations where such covers aren’t feasible, placing a styrofoam cup or nursery pot over a small plant might help to protect it.
Peppers are among the warm-season vegetables most susceptible to chilling injury. Others include cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon, tomato, sweet potato, pumpkin, squash, corn, snap beans, lima beans and edible soybeans.
Flowers on the warm-loving list include begonia, marigold, impatiens, salvia, zinnia, moss rose, periwinkle (vinca), ageratum, balsam, cockscomb (celosia), cosmos, lobelia, annual phlox and salpiglossis.
