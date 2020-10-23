The Nebraska Public Power District has been made aware of scammers targeting electric customers in areas across the state, according to a news release from NPPD.
Reports from customers indicate that the scammers are calling customers and will tell them they need to make a payment for a meter replacement or threaten to disconnect the customer if they do not make an immediate payment over the phone.
Scammers will ask for customers to provide a payment method such as a wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards such as a Green Dot card.
NPPD does not call to ask customers for a credit card number or demand payment with a pre-paid card, and any customer receiving this type of call should not make a payment over the phone.
If a customer receives a call from someone claiming to be from NPPD and feels pressured for immediate payment or personal information, they should hang up the phone and call NPPD’s Customer Contact Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD.
