Hastings police officers involved in a Saturday afternoon incident that led to a gunshot injury for a man they were chasing on foot have been cleared of wrongdoing, the Nebraska State Patrol announced Wednesday.
In a news release, NSP released additional details about its investigation into the officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue.
Immediately following the incident, the Hastings Police Department requested that NSP conduct an investigation. The investigation included examination of the scene, interviews and examination of footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras, and review of security video from a nearby business.
NSP has consulted with the Adams County Attorney’s Office and determined that the officers’ actions were justified in the incident, the news release states.
The suspect, Seth Burge of 809 S. Kansas Ave., faces four felony charges in connection to the incident.
According to Wednesday’s news release, two Hastings police officers saw Burge about 1:04 p.m. Feb. 27 and knew there was an active warrant for his arrest.
The officers made contact with Burge in the 2300 block of West Third Street, near the Hastings Aquacourt water park and Chautauqua Park.
When officers told Burge about the warrant, he fled on foot and the officers pursued him.
Burge led officers through an alley between Second and Third streets. As Burge exited the alley, at 2304 W. Second St., he retrieved a handgun from his clothing and attempted to point it at the pursuing officers. At that time, an officer in the pursuit discharged his firearm, striking Burge a single time in the midsection.
Both officers, and a third officer who arrived on scene following the incident, rendered medical aid to Burge. He was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare and has since been transferred to a hospital in Lincoln for further treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators located a handgun and a rifle in Burge’s possession at the scene, as well as suspected methamphetamine.
Burge has been placed under arrest and is in the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office during his hospital treatment.
He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Use of a firearm in a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to court records, the initial warrant for Burge’s arrest involved a misdemeanor case in Adams County Court charging him with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine. Burge failed to appear on the charge on Feb. 18, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
