NELSON — Due to the structural deterioration of its previous building, the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department has moved to a new location.
The new address is 175 E. Fourth St., a few blocks away from its previous location neighboring the Nuckolls County Courthouse.
Nuckolls County Sheriff Brad Baker said it has been a long process, but the end result has been worth the effort.
The new location provides more space and added security for the county’s sheriff, four deputies and five dispatchers. The remodeled building adds a conference room for the department
“Everything’s been on Zoom this year,” Baker said. “We’ve done a lot of meetings in there. They love the new building.”
Outside, the location offers added parking and a carport for dispatchers since they have to be on duty through severe weather.
The process started around 2016 after building inspectors said the former building was at the end of its life. The foundation was compromised and the building continuously shifted with cracks in the walls changing from day to day.
Over the years, Baker obtained several proposals for office building remodels, but none of those proposals ended up being approved by the county board of supervisors.
In April 2020, the board approved the purchase of the current building. Before the county bought the building, it housed a USDA Farm Service Agency office.
Remodeling the building to serve the needs of the department included work from Pierce Electronics, Windstream, Glenwood, Car-tel Enterprises, Saathoff Construction, South Central Electric, Drudik Electric and Superior Industries.
Baker offered a special thanks to South Central Electric for helping set up a backup generator for the building.
“We put a lot of pressure on him,” Baker said. “They were up here a lot of weekends and nights.”
Once the building was substantially ready, the department moved in in January.
While Baker said it would be nice to be closer to the courthouse to be able to conduct vehicle inspections and provide security for court, he said it was a necessary move.
“We didn’t have a choice,” he said. “At least we’re still in town and not far from the courthouse.”
The only other options could have caused the department to be moved out of the county seat to Superior, which has a population about four times the size of Nelson.
“It worked out pretty good for us,” Baker said. “The location is perfect for us. It’s nice to be centered in the middle of the county.”
