A fast-moving winter storm that was expected to arrive in Tribland by the overnight hours probably will have its biggest impact during the daytime hours Tuesday before dissipating Tuesday evening.
That was the word around midday Monday from the National Weather Service, which was alerting the public to watch out for difficult travel conditions and a wintry mix falling from the sky.
A Winter Weather Advisory was set to take effect at 6 p.m. Monday west of U.S. Highway 281 and at midnight for areas east of U.S. 281. The advisory is to expire at midnight Tuesday night.
Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist with the NWS office north of Hastings, said area residents could awaken Tuesday morning to find 1-2 inches of new snow on the ground, but that travel conditions would deteriorate more during the daylight hours, with the heaviest precipitation likely between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. following a brief lull in the early morning hours.
“We’re thinking the morning commute will be mostly OK,” Mangels said during a media webinar to preview the impending storm.
Snow accumulation totals being forecast as of Monday afternoon included 2-4 inches in the Hastings areas, 2-5 around Kearney, 3-5 in the York area, 1-3 in the Alma and Red Cloud areas, 2-4 around Hebron and 1-2 around Smith Center, Kansas.
The situation could be complicated by freezing rain and sleet that could leave up to one-tenth of an inch of icy material along with the snow.
The heaviest ice would be expected along a southwest-to-northeast line passing through Beloit, Kansas, and Hebron.
Mangels said temperatures could climb to the freezing mark or just above it in northern Kansas, which could help reduce the problem with slick roadways there.
On the other hand, he said, meteorologists see the possibility for heavier snowfall in the Hebron area and on north up the U.S. Highway 81 corridor around midday Tuesday.
Mangels said southeasterly winds could gust to around 25 miles per hour during the day Tuesday before shifting to the northwest and increasing slightly in the evening, but that widespread power outages were not foreseen.
“The good news … is the winds aren’t going to be like anything with the blizzard we saw last week,” he said, referring to the winter storm on Dec. 23.
All in all, Mangels said, most of the snowfall should arrive in a four- to six-hour time window.
“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty quick hit,” he said.
The Hastings forecast calls for sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. New Year’s Day should bring partly sunny skies and a high of 29.
