A second day of arctic temperatures prompted rolling power outages in Nebraska on Tuesday morning and a call to cut energy use in Iowa.
Residents in Nebraska experienced some of the coldest weather on record early Tuesday, putting a strain on the power grid that saw the state’s power utilities implementing rolling outages.
In Omaha, the temperature bottomed out at 23 below zero overnight — the coldest in 25 years. In Lincoln, a record low of 31 below smashed the previous record of 18 below set in 1978.
At the Hastings Municipal Airport, the overnight low was 30 below, the National Weather Service reported.
Nebraska’s largest utilities — the Omaha and Nebraska public power districts — said the planned power outages ended by midmorning after about three hours of rotating outages. But because more outages were possible later in the day and Wednesday as cold temperatures continue to strain the power grid, the utilities still were urging customers to conserve electricity.
“We sit again in a tenuous situation while this weather event is still upon us,” said Tom Kent, the president and CEO of NPPD.
The same was true in Hastings, where rolling blackouts were announced in a city news release at 7:42 a.m. and a halt was announced at 11:49 a.m.
Early Tuesday morning, Hastings Utilities was asked to dramatically reduce its energy consumption by the Southwest Power Pool. Some outages in the city ensued, and residents were urged to continue reducing consumption even after the blackouts ceased.
In the late-morning news release, the city said HU had worked closely with industrial and other large businesses and organizations to find voluntary and temporary reductions in energy use. It publicly thanked Adams Central Public Schools, Ag Processing Inc., Centennial Plastics, Central Community College, Dutton-Lainson Co., Eaton Corp., Flanders Provisions, Flowserve, Hastings College, Hastings Public Schools, JM Eagle Co., PaperWorks Industries, Thermo King and Western Reserve for their cooperation and continued efforts.
The city also thanked “the countless other businesses that slowed or halted their operations voluntarily, which relieved pressure and allowed the department to keep more residential homes powered on.”
In a social media update Tuesday, Clay County Emergency Management Director Tim Lewis said Sutton, Ong, Clay Center and Saronville and surrounding rural areas saw outages of 30-40 minutes Tuesday morning.
Clay County Emergency Management had been in touch with local long-term care facilities on Monday to be sure their generators were ready for the possibility of an outage, Lewis said.
Local livestock producers also were ready, laying out extra bedding and feed for their animals.
If outages had been longer, Lewis said, authorities would have been taking steps such as opening warming centers and getting people transported to them.
Some livestock producers who could not pump water for their animals also would have needed a water source set up for hauling purposes, he said.
Neighbors would have needed to be checking on each other to make sure everyone had somewhere to go warm up.
“Sheltering in place makes sense a lot of the time, but this scenario would not be one of them,” Lewis said.
He thanked the men and women of the South Central Public Power District, which serves much of Clay County, for their vigilance.
“Thank you from me to our partners from SCPPD who had no control of when or if this outage would occur on working to stay in front of it,” Lewis said. “They shared a map of the area to be affected last night on their site. That is transparency. When the outages came they sent crews out into that geographical area to monitor and be ready for any issues when the blackout was called off and the system was re-energized.”
In Iowa, overnight lows dipped to nearly 30 below zero around Sioux City and wind chills to around 40 below in some places, leading some local power utilities in the state’s northern counties to issue some rolling outages. The extreme cold led MidAmerican Energy to issue a plea for residents to dial back power use, and some 150 schools announced delays or closures Tuesday.
The power outages during this week’s record cold snap underscored how much everyone relies on electricity.
“Certainly, electricity — as we all are reminded this week — is fundamental to our way of life,” Kent said. “It’s fundamental to our economy. It’s fundamental to the quality of life we enjoy. It’s probably one of the most fundamental and important things in terms of us being able to live the lives we live today.”
The National Weather Service has a wind chill advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for the area of central Nebraska and northern Kansas served by the NWS Hastings office. The overnight low air temperature was expected to hit 6 degrees below zero, with wind chill factors between 13 and 19 degrees below.
A high air temperature of 13 degrees is forecast for Wednesday, with wind chill of -9 to -19 during the day. Wednesday night’s low should be around 3 below zero, with wind chill from -5 to -15.
