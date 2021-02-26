Instead of in its annual March timeframe, Hastings Kiwanis will host its 2021 Pancake Day in conjunction with a statewide fly-in on June 20 at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Doug Edwards, co-chair of the Pancake Day committee, said the Hastings Noon Kiwanis Club’s board of directors voted to change the date due to an invitation to the event and concerns about being able to safely hold the event in March. The 2020 Pancake Day had been planned for March 17, 2020, at the Adams County Fairgrounds but had to be postponed due to the encroaching novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
With the spread of the disease continuing to be a concern, the board hopes the three-month delay will allow the gathering to be a safer venture. It will be held in and around the old historic brick hangar at the airport to provide for greater social distancing.
“It even gives us more assurance we can do it because it’s outdoors,” Edwards said. “Hopefully by June, we’re a lot better off.”
Since there are no appliances at the hangar, Edwards said, the group will have to make other arrangements for things like refrigeration, which are being developed at this time. There are plans to improve parking at the airport for the fly-in.
Kiwanians normally serve 2,000 or more meals on Pancake Day, a tradition dating back to 1953. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and a drink.
Edwards assured ticket holders from the 2020 Pancake Day that those tickets will be honored. Anyone who has lost track of those tickets can simply explain their purchase at the event to eat.
For the Hastings Kiwanians, Pancake Day is the major fundraiser of the year, generating revenue the club can apply to a variety of causes.
Matt Kuhr, chairman of the Airport Advisory Board, is on the committee to help organize the 2021 Nebraska State Fly-In. He said there is an annual fly-in at the airport at which they normally offer a pancake breakfast. But after Hastings was selected by the Nebraska Aviation Council for the 2021 statewide event, Kuhr knew they would need help to be able to serve the influx of visitors to the airport.
“We needed the experts to be able to handle the pancakes,” he said.
Kuhr approached Kiwanis because he knew their annual fundraiser had been curtailed by COVID-19 and he thought the partnership would help both organizations. Kuhr was close friends with longtime Kiwanian Darrell Nelson.
“To be able to work with Kiwanis, for me, is a big deal because I was close friends with him,” Kuhr said. “He was extremely active in Kiwanis.”
Along with Kiwanis providing expertise in making and serving pancakes, Kuhr said, he hopes being associated with the fly-in will benefit the group’s fundraiser by drawing more people to purchase tickets.
Edwards said the annual event is highly anticipated through the community of Hastings as a social event of sorts. Not only do Kiwanians want to resume Pancake Day to raise money for the group’s causes, but they want to host a social event after a yearlong drought of such events.
“The community needs something, and it’s outdoors,” Edwards said.
