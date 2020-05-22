Because of the directed health measures and social distancing guidelines still in place across Tribland related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, most communities’ traditional Memorial Day services won’t take place as usual this year, or at least not in the usual way.
The cancellations and modifications are meant to prevent social interactions from promoting spread of the viral infection.
At Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, the traditional morning service is canceled. However, local musicians have volunteered to play taps every hour on the hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Veterans Memorial Circle. The salute at 3 p.m. will include taps and echo.
Some area communities and organizations will present military salutes with social distancing the rule of the day. In at least a couple of cases, virtual services are planned.
Alexandria
The Alexandria American Legion Loyalty Post No. 194 and Auxiliary are recognizing Memorial Day at 10 a.m. Monday with a virtual program.
To access the program, after 9:30 a.m. enter https://bit.ly.AlexLegion, which goes to the Facebook Event page for the link so that at 10 a.m. we can watch the program together and participate in our own homes if we like. After the program there will be a link on the Facebook Event page so that one might watch the program later.
You will be welcomed by Loyalty Post Commander Lloyd Goodson, may participate in the Pledge of Allegiance and the familiar songs, observe the Poppy Memorial Service for deceased veterans, and feel the peace and sorrow of the honor guard’s 21-gun salute followed by taps.
For further information contact Cindy Lugan at 402-310-8951.
Deshler
While no traditional Memorial Day ceremony will take place, the American Legion Honor Guard will honor veterans with a rifle salute at 10 a.m. in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, then go on to do the same at St. Peter’s Cemetery and the Deshler City Cemetery.
Fairfield/Nelson
Community Presbyterian Church of Fairfield and the Nelson Community Church are sponsoring a Memorial Day program via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Monday. All are welcome to attend. Those using a computer, tablet or smartphone can log in with meeting number 8791040503 and password 04520. Others can hear the program from any telephone by calling either 1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592, then following the prompts and entering the meeting number and password listed above. For more information call Roger and Sue Williams, 402-621-0090, or Randy and Deb Koehler, 402-469-9295.
Harvard area, Evangelical Cemetery
Worship is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Evangelical Cemetery northwest of Harvard to honor God and all those who served and are serving in the military. All directed health measure guidelines will be observed, and those attending are invited to stay in their vehicles. Special music will be provided by Mari Hamburger, and Pastor Dave Johnson will deliver the message on John 8:31-36.
“Worship usually takes about 30 minutes on a beautiful hill.”
Juniata/Prosser/Roseland area
The Juniata American Legion will be conducting Memorial Day services at its usual cemeteries on Memorial Day: Immanuel Lutheran at 7:45 a.m., Mount Pleasant at 8 a.m., Roseland at 8:30 a.m., Assumption at 9 a.m., Wanda Lutheran at 9:30 a.m., Concordia Christ Lutheran at 10 a.m., Highland at 10:30 a.m., and Juniata at 11 a.m. There will be no community dinner at Juniata afterwards this year.
“We are committed to honoring those who served our nation. We ask that all just observe the proper social distancing and we will do our tributes.”
Hamilton County, Farmers’ Valley Cemetery
Organizers of the annual Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Memorial Day activities in rural Hamilton County want the community to know that even though the traditional gathering is canceled for this year, “everyone is welcome to stop by the cemetery throughout the summer and walk amongst the graves, remembering those who came before us.”
Heartwell/Minden
VFW Post 5537 will conduct military rites as usual at Eaton Cemetery southwest of Heartwell at 8 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery northeast of Heartwell at 8:30 a.m., and at Liberty Cemetery northeast of Minden at 9 a.m. Those attending are asked to observe social distancing.
Minden
Members of American Legion Post No. 94 of Minden and VFW Post No. 5537 of Heartwell will meet at the Minden Cemetery at 5:30 a.m. to put out the large and small flags. The public is encouraged to help. Flags will be picked up at 4 p.m, and will be folded at the Windmill downtown. Again, the public is invited to help.
Memorial Day services will be conducted in the Minden Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. No seating will be available, and those attending are asked to practice safe distancing.
Winners of the American Legion Post No. 94 and VFW Post No. 5537 annual fundraising raffle will be drawn sometime after Memorial Day. Tickets may be purchased from Jeff Miller, Terry Christensen, Russ Olsen, Ron Keen or Matt Cavanaugh.
Minden area, Fredericksburg Cemetery
Military rites will be conducted by Minden American Legion Post No. 94 and Heartwell VFW Post No. 5537 in the Fredericksburg Lutheran churchyard cemetery south of Minden at 10 a.m. Monday. No lunch or bazaar are planned for this year. The church and cemetery are one mile east and five miles south of Minden.
