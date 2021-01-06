Amanda Hoffman’s passion for clothing as a teenager inspired her to open her own boutique in Hastings.
“I worked in retail when I was in high school and college and that’s really where my passion came from,” Hoffman said.
Having six kids herself, Hoffman felt the need to have another option for children’s clothes in Hastings so she opened I AM Me boutique on Oct. 3, 2017.
Since then, other stores in Hastings that offered clothing have closed.
“Now it’s harder to find them,” Hoffman said.
At first, Hoffman planned to only have the store be online, but a space she liked downtown opened up.
“The space at 838 West Second became available and I could envision opening a storefront,” Hoffman said.
This week, Hoffman relocated to 617 W. Second St.
The store offers infant to women’s clothing as well as some men’s clothing.
They also carry gift items and baby accessories, such as bibs.
“I AM Me will carry your style of clothing, shoes and accessories to match any occasion,” Hoffman said.
She said that for those people who have the notion that I AM Me won’t have anything for them, she hopes they give her a chance by coming in and seeing the variety of things the store offers.
“I would just challenge everybody to come in and shop and look and see,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman believes that clothing is a form of self-expression for who you are and how you want to feel.
She said that is why the store carries a variety of clothing to help customers express themselves in the way that they want.
“We provide an ever-changing selection of clothing in various styles so that you can express yourself in the way that fits you best,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said she has tried to make I AM Me as comfortable as she can by offering an atmosphere that is welcoming.
She said she likes for customers to feel at home in the store and encourages those customers with children to bring them.
“We have a kids table for coloring, toys for kids to play with or books from Brook’s Bookshelf available to entertain kids while shopping,” Hoffman said.
She said that one of her favorite things about running a small business in Hastings is finding out that she made someone’s day, which only adds enjoyment to her day.
“Just getting to see or hear the stories from our other employees,” Hoffman said.
