Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.