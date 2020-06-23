NEWARK — Fort Kearny State Recreation Area near here will be among six state recreation areas across Nebraska where visitors will be allowed to light fireworks on Independence Day, the state Game and Parks Commission has announced.
Private fireworks will be allowed at Fort Kearny and the five other SRAs — all outside Tribland — from 8 a.m. to midnight. Signs at the recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked, the state agency said in a news release. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.
Parks officials are urging visitors to be especially careful with fireworks this year. Dry conditions exist across the state. Also, visitors should follow recommendations on social distancing, limiting gathering sizes, and practicing good hygiene in light of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, health crisis.
Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the State Fire Marshal's Office are permitted. Visitors must pick up the remains of their expended fireworks afterward and deposit them in appropriate containers for disposal. Minor children must be supervised when lighting off fireworks.
Use, possession and the discharging of fireworks is at the sole risk of the users.
The Fort Kearny SRA is along the Platte River northwest of the unincorporated village of Newark in northern Kearney County. To reach the recreation area, drive two miles west of Nebraska Highway 10 on state Link 50A, then north on U Road toward the river.
A state park entry permit is required for all vehicles entering state recreation areas.
