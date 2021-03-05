A white pickup truck crashed into the east side of the Medical Services Building at Mary Lanning Healthcare and damaged four parked vehicles in a series of crashes Friday afternoon.
A man was attempting to reverse out of a parking spot when he struck two vehicles parked in the stalls behind him, according to a press release from the city of Hastings. The impact forced one of the vehicles to strike a third vehicle, damaging it as well. The primary car that was struck ended up being disabled and had to be towed from the scene. The other two vehicles sustained minor damage.
The driver then pulled forward, side-swiping a fourth vehicle before crashing into the east side of the Medical Services Building. The fourth vehicle only had minor damage as well.
On the other side of the crashed area of the building was physical therapy training equipment, but no one inside the building was injured in the crash.
The driver was taken inside for treatment by Mary Lanning staff.
The Hastings Police Department has determined that the driver won’t be cited in the incident.
