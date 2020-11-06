The Kenesaw United Methodist Church is providing what its leadership is calling a win-win for the Kenesaw community, as well as the United Methodist Church’s regional governing body.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for a child care center in the former church building at 208 Doane Ave., with the condition that a plan is in place for parking, loading and unloading.
Commissioner Bob Hansen was absent.
The recommendation is to the Kenesaw Village Board, which meets Nov. 10.
The conditional use request comes less than a month after the church closed for good.
The Rev. Kathy Uldrich, who serves as pastor for the West Adams County Parish, which included the Kenesaw United Methodist Church as well as Holstein Grace United Methodist and Juniata United Methodist churches, said eight to 12 people attended Kenesaw United Methodist Church on any given Sunday.
“Not a real big bunch, but consistently there were six or seven that were the ones that were there all the time,” she said in an interview Monday afternoon, before the meeting.
The congregation made an initial vote to close in late September. The church then had a conference with the district superintendent to do the final paper ballot on Oct. 18.
“When we came to them saying we wanted to close our church we offered them a win-win,” church lay leader Robert Aderholt told the commissioners.
By providing the space for a child care center, serving ages 6 weeks to 12 years, the church is serving a need.
“We really feel like the legacy of the church will live on,” Uldrich said.
She plans to make a sign for the child care center that says “the ministry continues.”
“That’s going to be one of our mottos,” she said. “We want people to understand that the building is not going to be boarded up and filled with junk. It’s going to be alive and very vibrant with this program going into it. I think it’ll be a very good thing to have, and it’s very, very much needed in Kenesaw.”
The nonprofit Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition will hire a director to run the child care center. The organization has an eight-member board that includes Uldrich as well as Angela Keiser and Megan Krous.
Keiser and Krous also attended Monday’s meeting.
Krous is part of the Adams County Communities for Kids initiative, which launched a countywide child care survey earlier this year.
She said 48 of the 63 Kenesaw respondents expressed a need for child care of some sort.
She said there is an existing child care in Kenesaw that does good work, but that facility is only licensed for so many children.
“There’s other children who need a place to go to, too,” Krous said.
Uldrich said when it became apparent the church may close, she told Keiser, “You’re the one; you’re at the top of the list” to give the building new life.
The building has a “superb” location, Uldrich said, being just a few blocks from the school, as well as close to downtown.
The church was formed in 1871 with classes in congregants’ homes and officially started a year later.
The first church building was built in 1872 for $2,500. That building was destroyed by fire in 1894.
A replacement building was quickly built. It was remodeled in 1951.
The church’s fellowship hall was dedicated in 1992.
The sanctuary part of the building is older but still “solid,” Uldrich said.
“It’s really an awesome place to be able to be renovated a little bit to accommodate this,” she said. “I can’t think of anything better than to see the legacy of this church live on through young people from 6 weeks to 12 years.”
Uldrich said some of the Kenesaw United Methodist Church congregants have indicated they will attend the Juniata church. Others haven’t responded.
Besides Holstein, other nearby options are United Methodist churches in Wood River, Minden and Hastings.
During Monday’s meeting Commissioner Henry Wilson expressed concerns about having adequate parking.
Keiser said the plan is to put in a drop-off drive at the front of the church.
The nearby Kenesaw Presbyterian Church is allowing child care staff to park there.
Krous said the hope is to be licensed for 60 children, with the understanding that many of the children at the center would go there just after school. Licensing for that many children also would give the center an opportunity to grow.
“To me, it looks like you are fulfilling a need for the village. I commend you on that,” Commissioner Ron Sidlo said in making a motion to approve the conditional use permit application.
For more information go to www.kenesawchildcare.org.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved retaining the same officers as part of the annual reorganization: Dean Rolls as chair, Henry Wilson as vice chair, Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery as secretary, Bob Hansen as Board of Adjustment representative, and the Hastings Tribune as the legal newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.