Police are searching for three suspects believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 41-year-old Hastings man early Wednesday morning.
About 12:06 a.m., officers with the Hastings Police Department were called to the 500 block of West B Street after a man knocked on a door and was asking for help, according to Capt. Michael Doremus.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the yard with two stab wounds to his torso, a cut on his arm and a cut on his hand.
The victim told police two Hispanic men and one white woman confronted him and tried to rob him before stabbing him.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Doremus said the man was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare and was then transferred to Bryan West in Lincoln.
His condition is not known at this time.
Police are investigating the incident and looking for the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact HPD at 402-461-2380.
